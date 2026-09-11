BRICS Summit 2026: Huawei, Alibaba, Emirates among names likely at PM Modi's business forum address

The opening session is likely to be addressed by Piyush Goyal and external affairs minister S Jaishankar. Maxim Reshetnikov, the Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, is also expected to deliver a keynote address.

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Companies expected to attend the BRICS Business Forum meeting include Huawei, Alibaba Group, Rostec State Corp, Emirates, Etihad, Embraer, DP World, Lulu Group, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), and China COSCO Shipping.

Among other companies expected to attend the event are Zydus Lifesciences, Aditya Birla Group, Paytm, JSX Investments (Pty) Ltd, and Tata Chemicals.

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Several visiting heads of the nation from BRICS-plus countries may also attend the session. BRICS-plus countries include India, Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Their economies account for around 26% of the global trade.

Out of all of the BRICS-plus nations, China has the largest delegation with around 400 people. Prominent among them are Chen Gang, Vice President, COFCO Corporation, Chair of BRICS Business Council Agri-business Working Group; Yu Xubo, Chairman, China General Technology (Group) Holding Co. Ltd, Member BRICS Business Council; Zhao Haiying, Chairperson, BRICS Women’s Business Alliance; CNPC chairman Houliang Dai; ICBC chairman Lin Liao; and China COSCO Shipping Corporation chairman Min Wan.

Top business leaders from other countries include Zydus Lifesciences MD Sharvil Patel, Embraer Global Vice President Jose Serrador, Aditya Birla Group Director Aryaman Vikram Birla, Paytm Founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Vale CEO Gustavo Pimenta, Naspers Ltd CEO Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, Russian Railways CEO & Chairman of the executive board Oleg Belozerov and Sberbank first deputy chairman of the executive board Alexander Vedyakhin.