BRICS 2026: PM Modi says Summit will spur meaningful talks for world welfare

MUST READ | BRICS Summit 2026: Putin lands in New Delhi, set to hold key bilateral talks with PM Modi

In a post on X (formally twitter), Modi wrote, "In the next few days, leaders from around the world will gather for the BRICS Summit. We are confident that the summit will lead to positive and meaningful discussions on various issues, with a view to world welfare." He also posted the message in Hindi, saying that leaders from across the world would gather for the BRICS Summit in the coming days and that there was complete confidence that the conference would see positive and meaningful discussions on various issues with a wish for the welfare of the world.

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अगले कुछ दिनों में दुनियाभर के नेता BRICS Summit के लिए जुटेंगे। पूर्ण विश्वास है कि सम्मेलन में विश्व कल्याण की कामना के साथ विभिन्न मुद्दों पर सकारात्मक और सार्थक चर्चा होगी।



सद्भिरेव सहासीत सद्भिः कुर्वीत सङ्गतिम्।



सद्भिर्विवादं मैत्रीं च नासद्भिः किंचिदाचरेत्॥ pic.twitter.com/YG36WlpiYg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 11, 2026

PM Modi also shared a Sanskrit verse in his post, saying one should sit with the good, keep the company of the good, and engage in debate and friendship with the good, and not act with those who are not good.

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on September 11, and was received by Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. Accompanied by a high-level delegation, Putin landed at Palam Air Force Station. This will mark his first in-person participation at a BRICS Summit outside Russia since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

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Putin and Modi are scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting at 3.30 pm today. The talks are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in various sectors and on the current geopolitical situation in view of the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

Among the leaders expected to participate in the BRICS Summit are Xi Jinping of China, Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran, Vladimir Putin of Russia, Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, Prabowo Subianto of Indonesia, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt, Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia, UAE Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia and Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, WTO chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and New Development Bank President Dilma Rousseff will also attend the event in New Delhi. With global leaders arriving for the summit, the meeting is set to centre on resilience, cooperation and discussions on major international issues.