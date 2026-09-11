BRICS Summit 2026: Where the global leaders and officials are staying

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The Chinese delegation is expected to stay further down Sardar Patel Marg at the Taj Palace. Chinese President Xi Jinping, who will also attend the BRICS Summit will stay at the Taj Palace. The hotel had also hosted Xi during his visit to India in 2014. The Chinese delegation with 400 members is the biggest delegation.

The Iranian delegation, including President Masoud Pezeshkian, will stay at The Oberoi near Golf Links, sources said. The Leela Palace will host delegations from the UAE, Thailand, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, along with some members of the Russian delegation.

With 11 member countries and 10 partner countries expected to attend, several other luxury hotels, mostly in and around central Delhi, have also been tapped to accommodate visiting delegations.

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The South African delegation will stay at The Lalit, while the Egyptian delegation will be based at Sheraton New Delhi, according to sources.

Delegations from other BRICS members, partner countries and outreach invitees are expected to be spread across properties including Le Méridien, The Claridges, The Imperial, The Ashok and Hotel Samrat.

The 18th BRICS Summit is scheduled to be held in New Delhi from September 11 to 13, with Bharat Mandapam serving as the venue.

Meanwhile, Delhi is on high alert with tight security and temporary traffic curbs. About 15,000 Delhi Police personnel, 200 companies of paramilitary forces and more than 500 CCTV cameras are deployed across the city. The capital is under heavy security for the two-day 18th BRICS Summit starting Saturday.

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Delhi Traffic Police has clarified that the city will not be shut down, but commuters should expect temporary stoppages, diversions and restrictions on routes used by VVIP convoys. Traffic will continue to move normally wherever security arrangements allow. Officials said stoppages during the movement of foreign dignitaries will not have a fixed duration and vehicles will be released in phases depending on the security situation and ground conditions.

