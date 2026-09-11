Writers’ Building renovation, Kumartuli Ghat redevelopment: Adani Group's big Bengal bet after CM Suvendu's request

Projects may begin on 24 September

An Adani Group official said all three projects could be launched on 24 September. The official said it has not yet been decided whether Gautam Adani will attend, but efforts are being made to invite him.

Hospital plan in New Town

Out of the 2,000 beds in the proposed hospital, 1,000 will be reserved for economically weaker patients. The remaining 1,000 beds will be used on a commercial basis, according to the publication.

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Kumartuli Ghat redevelopment under CSR

A state government official said the Adani Group is taking part in the Kumartuli Ghat project under its corporate social responsibility programme. The cost of this project is about Rs 10 crore. It includes the restoration of heritage buildings, temples and religious sites located within a 300-metre stretch between Kumartuli Ghat and Champatala Ghat.

The project is expected to strengthen protection along the riverbank, improve pedestrian pathways, make access to the river easier, and create space for cultural activities. Food stalls and public toilets will also be built.

Writers’ Building renovation

The Adani Group has already sent a team to inspect the building. Research has also begun on how

the building can be restored to its original British-era form. An estimated Rs 100 crore will be needed for this project. The group is ready to begin work once it gets approval from the state government.

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Interest in deep-sea port tender

The Adani Group has also shown interest in taking part in the tender process for a deep-sea port

at Dadanpatrabar in East Midnapore, sources said.

A source told the publication, “The previous government had proposed building it in Tajpur and we had been given the responsibility to develop it. But that could not happen because it would have required the displacement of a large number of people. Now the new government has shifted this project to a place where no one will need to be displaced. That is why we are interested in it.”