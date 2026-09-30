Orient Cables IPO: How to check allotment status on BSE, NSE & Kfin; odds of getting shares & GMP



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Orient Cables IPO can check allotment status on NSE

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Visit NSE's IPO allotment page

Select ‘Equity & SME IPO Bid details’.

Under ‘Select Symbol’, choose ‘ORIENTCABL’.

Put in your PAN No. and Application No.

Click on ‘Submit’ to proceed



How the applicants, who had bid for the issue of Orient Cables IPO can check allotment status on BSE:

Visit BSE's IPO allotment page

Under the issue type, click Equity

Under the issue name, select Orient Cables (India) Limited in the dropbox

Write the application number

Add the PAN card ID

Click on 'I am not a Robot' and hit search button





To recall, the IPO of Orient Cables (India) was sold in the price band of Rs 258-272 apiece between September 25 and September 29. It sold the issue with a lot size of 55 equity shares and its multiples thereafter. It raised a total of Rs 552 crore via IPO, with issue being overall subscribed a solid more than 92.27 times, fetching nearly 40.98 lakh applications and bids for over Rs 37,500 crore.



On an individual basis, the portion reserved for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) saw a subscription of a whopping 182.76 times, while the portion for non-institutional investors (NIIs) was subscribed 115.63 times. The allocation for retail investors was booked 30.55 times during the three-day subscription period.



Following the strong subscription figures, the grey market premium (GMP) of Orient Cables (India) has seen a sharp rise. Last heard, SS Retail IPO was a GMP of Rs 85-88 per share, suggesting a listing gain of around 31-32 per cent for the investors. Its premium stood around Rs 72-75 range before the bidding period.



IIFL Capital Securities and JM Financial Ltd are the book-running lead managers for Orient Cables (India) IPO, while Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar for the issue. Refunds of the bidding amount are expected to be processed by Thursday, October 01. Shares of the company shall be listed on both NSE Ltd and BSE Ltd on Monday, October 05.