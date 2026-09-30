Trump’s America.gov goes live: New portal simplifies US services, but its AI contradicts him

Trump calls portal a major government overhaul

Speaking at the unveiling, Trump said the initiative went beyond a routine digital upgrade.

“We are launching today something that is not just simply a website; it’s one of the most revolutionary product launches of all time, a restoration of America’s founding promise, and it’s a reinvention of your government for the 21st Century and beyond. For our entire lives, we’ve become used to a government so big, it makes the citizen feel very, very small — but with America.gov, the entire US government will fit in the palm of your hand,” Trump said.

The platform is designed to replace the need for users to navigate multiple agency websites. According to the launch details, it will allow citizens to get verified answers immediately through what was described as modern Super Intelligence technology.

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Trump also signed an Executive Order directing federal agencies to integrate their covered public-facing services into America.gov, specifically those serving more than 100,000 users annually. National-security-sensitive services and tax filing under the Internal Revenue Service have been excluded.

According to the White House, the reform is aimed at cutting bureaucracy and reducing the estimated 10 billion hours Americans spend every year dealing with federal paperwork.

Website contradicts Trump's claims

The AI-powered America.gov website also gave factual answers to several politically sensitive questions, including some that contradicted claims made by Trump, according to Associated Press. The website, launched to make government information and services easier to access, initially answered questions about the 2020 election, Trump’s possible 2028 presidential bid, climate change and presidential salaries.

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On the 2020 election, the chatbot said: “Official federal sources do not show that widespread fraud changed the 2020 presidential election outcome. Isolated election crimes did occur and have been prosecuted.” Trump has repeatedly claimed, without evidence, that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him. Audits and recounts did not find widespread fraud that changed the result.

On climate change, the site said: “Federal climate-science pages say recent warming is largely from human greenhouse-gas emissions, mainly burning fossil fuels. Earth’s climate has also changed for natural reasons over long periods.” Trump has previously called climate change a “hoax”.

It also challenged Trump’s claim that he was the first president to forgo his salary. The chatbot said that “some presidents have declined to keep that pay,” and listed George Washington, Herbert Hoover and John F Kennedy as presidents who had refused their salaries before Trump. Trump made the claim again during remarks on Tuesday, saying he was the first US president to give up his salary.

What the website said on Trump wanting to run for president in 2028

Asked whether Trump could run for president again in 2028, the chatbot cited the 22nd Amendment, saying: “The 22nd Amendment says that no person shall be elected President more than twice. Donald J Trump has already been elected twice (2016 and 2024). I am not giving legal advice.” Trump has repeatedly floated the possibility of seeking a third term despite the constitutional limit.

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What America.gov said on headquarters of department of defense

The chatbot also identified the Pentagon as “the headquarters of the department of defense”, despite Trump’s push to use the name Department of War.