Bharti Airtel stock set for a 24% upside, says Kotak Equities; pegs EBITDA CAGR at 14%

Shares of India's leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd are set for a 24% upside, says Kotak Equities. Assigning a 'buy' call, Kotak Equities said Bharti Airtel offers a compelling combination of sustained Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) growth, strong Free cash flow (FCF) and rising shareholder payouts over the next few years. The stock is in a correction mode in the short and medium term. The large cap stock has clocked negative returns for up to a year.
Bharti Airtel shares ended 0.24% higher at Rs 1776 on Tuesday on BSE. Bharti Airtel’s market cap rose to Rs 11.08 lakh crore. Total 4.62 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 82.10 crore on BSE.