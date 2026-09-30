Bharti Airtel stock set for a 24% upside, says Kotak Equities; pegs EBITDA CAGR at 14%

The brokerage is of the view that organic premiumisation and future tariff hikes should drive healthy revenue and earnings growth, while moderating capex supports deleveraging and higher cash returns.

Concerns over Singtel

Concerns around potential Singtel stake sales are largely overdone, said Kotak.

Earnings Estimates

It pegs a 14% EBITDA CAGR, 30% EPS CAGR and 6% FCF yield over FY2026-29E. Kotak continues to see attractive risk-reward, with Bharti trading at 8X EV/EBITDA on March 2028E post the recent correction.

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The widening gap between EBITDA growth and EPS growth reflects the impact of deleveraging. Kotak believes that organic premiumisation, along with potential tariff increases, can support sustained revenue and earnings growth, while lower capital expenditure should help accelerate debt reduction and improve cash generation.

As the company’s debt burden declines, a corresponding reduction in interest costs can provide an additional boost to profitability. This could allow operating growth of around 14% to translate into earnings growth of nearly 30%.

Importantly, the estimated 6% free cash flow yield provides an independent support to the investment case, as it does not rely on tariff hikes being implemented within the expected timeframe.