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Bharti Airtel stock set for a 24% upside, says Kotak Equities; pegs EBITDA CAGR at 14%

Bharti Airtel stock set for a 24% upside, says Kotak Equities; pegs EBITDA CAGR at 14%

BHARTIARTL1,771.20(0.01%)

Kotak Equities said Bharti Airtel offers a compelling combination of sustained Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) growth, strong Free cash flow (FCF) and rising shareholder payouts over the next few years.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 8:56 AM IST
Bharti Airtel stock set for a 24% upside, says Kotak Equities; pegs EBITDA CAGR at 14% Bharti Airtel shares ended 0.24% higher at Rs 1776 on Tuesday on BSE. Bharti Airtel’s market cap rose to Rs 11.08 lakh crore.

Shares of India's leading telecom operator Bharti Airtel Ltd are set for a 24% upside, says Kotak Equities.  Assigning a 'buy' call, Kotak Equities said Bharti Airtel offers a compelling combination of sustained Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) growth, strong Free cash flow (FCF) and rising shareholder payouts over the next few years. The stock is in a correction mode in the short and medium term. The large cap stock has clocked negative returns for up to a year.

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Bharti Airtel shares ended 0.24% higher at Rs 1776 on Tuesday on BSE. Bharti Airtel’s market cap rose to Rs 11.08 lakh crore. Total 4.62 lakh shares changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 82.10 crore on BSE.

The brokerage is of the view that organic premiumisation and future tariff hikes should drive healthy revenue and earnings growth, while moderating capex supports deleveraging and higher cash returns.

Concerns over Singtel 

Concerns around potential Singtel stake sales are largely overdone, said Kotak.

Earnings Estimates 

It pegs a 14% EBITDA CAGR, 30% EPS CAGR and 6% FCF yield over FY2026-29E.  Kotak continues to see attractive risk-reward, with Bharti trading at 8X EV/EBITDA on March 2028E post the recent correction.

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The widening gap between EBITDA growth and EPS growth reflects the impact of deleveraging. Kotak believes that organic premiumisation, along with potential tariff increases, can support sustained revenue and earnings growth, while lower capital expenditure should help accelerate debt reduction and improve cash generation.

As the company’s debt burden declines, a corresponding reduction in interest costs can provide an additional boost to profitability. This could allow operating growth of around 14% to translate into earnings growth of nearly 30%.

Importantly, the estimated 6% free cash flow yield provides an independent support to the investment case, as it does not rely on tariff hikes being implemented within the expected timeframe.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 30, 2026 8:55 AM IST
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