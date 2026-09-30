Macquarie in its latest note upgradeed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMB), Bank of Baroda (BoB), One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm), M&M Financial Services Ltd (MMFS) and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance to 'Outperform'. The foreign brokerage said it prefers Life Insurance Corporation of India, given the removal of the government stake-sale overhang, improving margins, and lower exposure to IRDA regulations. Macquarie, meanwhile, downgraded PB Fintech Ltd to 'Neutral' from 'Outperform', Bloomberg reported.

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Macquarie said domestic private banks are expected to deliver 18 per cent earnings growth in FY28, as margins improve and operating expenses fall. It sees scope for a “significant re-rating,” as the sector trades at undemanding valuation of 1.3 times FY28 estimated book value.