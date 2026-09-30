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‘Sundar is a monster, nobody knows him’: Donald Trump has a backhanded compliment for Pichai

‘Sundar is a monster, nobody knows him’: Donald Trump has a backhanded compliment for Pichai

Donald Trump told reporters that the term ‘artificial intelligence’ has been changed to ‘super intelligence’ by the biggest, smartest and the greatest people in the world.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 30, 2026 9:36 AM IST
‘Sundar is a monster, nobody knows him’: Donald Trump has a backhanded compliment for PichaiDonald Trump calls Sundar Pichai a 'monster'

Sundar Pichai was found gathering his wits after US President Donald Trump gave him a rather backhanded compliment. The rather unusual compliment – he called Pichai a ‘monster’ – came as Trump rechristened ‘artificial intelligence’ to ‘super intelligence’ in the presence of Elon Musk, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, OpenAI's Greg Brockman, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, along with Pichai.

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Speaking to reporters, Trump seems to be asking Pichai if he wants to say something to the gathering. As he begins his speech, Trump cuts him off to say: “This guy is a monster, and nobody knows him. What a great life! To be a monster and not have to go through this. All you have to know is – Sundar! Sundar is his name.”

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Pichai as well as the gathering appears to be laughing at Trump’s remarks. “Hopefully a better tagline than I’m a monster!” Pichai quips.

“If you don’t know who Sundar Pichai is you live under a rock I am sorry,” said a user, while another added, “Only has 11.7 million followers on X. But yeah, nobody knows him.”

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BYE AI, HI SI

Trump told reporters that the term ‘artificial intelligence’ has been changed to ‘super intelligence’ by the biggest, smartest and the greatest people in the world. He also said that AI is much bigger than the internet. “This is why the SI, Super Intelligence, is – they're saying – bigger than the industrial revolution, far bigger than the internet, not even close,” he said.

Trump also added that the country could benefit immensely from advances in next-generation computing and AI systems.

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The term super intelligence is not coined by Trump but has been used historically to refer to a stage where AI machines surpass human cognitive capabilities across domains, as defined by Philosopher Nick Bostrom.

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Published on: Sep 30, 2026 9:34 AM IST
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