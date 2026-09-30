‘Sundar is a monster, nobody knows him’: Donald Trump has a backhanded compliment for Pichai

Sundar Pichai was found gathering his wits after US President Donald Trump gave him a rather backhanded compliment. The rather unusual compliment – he called Pichai a ‘monster’ – came as Trump rechristened ‘artificial intelligence’ to ‘super intelligence’ in the presence of Elon Musk, Anthropic's Dario Amodei, OpenAI's Greg Brockman, Nvidia's Jensen Huang, and Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, along with Pichai.
Speaking to reporters, Trump seems to be asking Pichai if he wants to say something to the gathering. As he begins his speech, Trump cuts him off to say: “This guy is a monster, and nobody knows him. What a great life! To be a monster and not have to go through this. All you have to know is – Sundar! Sundar is his name.”