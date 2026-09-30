‘Sundar is a monster, nobody knows him’: Donald Trump has a backhanded compliment for Pichai

MUST READ | 'AI is like fake news': Trump renames artificial intelligence as 'super intelligence'; here's why

Pichai as well as the gathering appears to be laughing at Trump’s remarks. “Hopefully a better tagline than I’m a monster!” Pichai quips.

Trump calls Sundar Pichai "a monster" pic.twitter.com/BcrHwsrjOr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 29, 2026

“If you don’t know who Sundar Pichai is you live under a rock I am sorry,” said a user, while another added, “Only has 11.7 million followers on X. But yeah, nobody knows him.”

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BYE AI, HI SI

Trump told reporters that the term ‘artificial intelligence’ has been changed to ‘super intelligence’ by the biggest, smartest and the greatest people in the world. He also said that AI is much bigger than the internet. “This is why the SI, Super Intelligence, is – they're saying – bigger than the industrial revolution, far bigger than the internet, not even close,” he said.

Trump also added that the country could benefit immensely from advances in next-generation computing and AI systems.

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The term super intelligence is not coined by Trump but has been used historically to refer to a stage where AI machines surpass human cognitive capabilities across domains, as defined by Philosopher Nick Bostrom.