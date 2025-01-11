scorecardresearch
NEWS

₹171 grey market premium: Quadrant Future Tek IPO allotment finalized, listing next

The IPO, which opened for subscription on January 7 and closed on January 9, saw an overwhelming response. According to BSE data, the issue was oversubscribed by a staggering 186.66 times.

Quadrant Future Tek IPO has finalized its share allotment status, sparking a buzz among investors. Applicants can check their allotment status on the registrar’s portal, Link Intime India, or the BSE website. 

Meanwhile, the grey market is reflecting strong interest, with shares trading at a ₹171 premium, signaling positive investor sentiment ahead of the IPO listing.

The IPO, which opened for subscription on January 7 and closed on January 9, saw an overwhelming response. According to BSE data, the issue was oversubscribed by a staggering 186.66 times. Retail investors led the charge, with their segment subscribed 246.94 times, while non-institutional investors subscribed at 254.71 times. The allocation for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked at 132.54 times.

Investors can review their share allocation to confirm if they’ve secured any shares and check the quantity allotted. For those who missed out, the refund process will begin on January 13, while shares will be credited to successful applicants’ demat accounts on the same day. The IPO is set to list on the stock exchanges on January 14.

Grey market trends further suggest a robust debut, with shares expected to list at an estimated ₹461 apiece—63% higher than the IPO price of ₹290. Over the past 12 sessions, the grey market premium (GMP) for Quadrant Future Tek shares has ranged from ₹0 to ₹210, indicating strong investor enthusiasm. GMP reflects the extra amount investors are willing to pay above the issue price, hinting at potential listing gains.

How to check Quadrant Future Tek IPO allotment status

  • On Link Intime India’s Portal
  • Visit Link Intime’s portal.
  • Select the IPO name from the dropdown.
  • Choose the Application No., Demat Account, or PAN option.
  • Enter relevant details and verify.

On BSE’s website

  • Go to BSE’s IPO allotment page.
  • Select ‘Equity’ under ‘Issue Type’.
  • Choose the IPO name, enter your PAN or application number, and submit.

    On NSE’s website
  • Visit NSE’s IPO allotment page.
  • Register using your PAN, log in, and check your allotment status.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 11, 2025, 11:52 AM IST
