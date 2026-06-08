SpaceX IPO: Can you as an Indian investor participate before listing? Decoded here

SpaceX, the Elon Musk-led space exploration company, has begun road shows for its initial public offering, is launched in June. Last month, the company filed a public Form S-1 statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, and the listing is drawing interest from Indian investors who want to participate in the offering.

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According to the filing, SpaceX eyes to price its IPO at $135 a share, sell 555.6 million shares and raise $75 billion, valuing the company at $1.75 trillion. Final pricing is targeted for June 11, while the official trading debut is expected on June 12, 2026, listing on the Nasdaq.

Can Indian investors buy the IPO?

For Indian investors, direct access to the SpaceX IPO is likely to be difficult. In the US, IPO allocations are usually distributed through participating US brokers and underwriters. Unlike India, the US IPO market does not have a fixed retail or foreign retail quota, and allocations are decided by underwriters. Most shares typically go to institutional investors, usually around 70 to 90 per cent, leaving foreign retail investors with little or no allocation.

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However, once SpaceX starts trading on Nasdaq, Indian residents can buy the shares through international investing platforms that allow investment in US stocks under the Reserve Bank of India’s Liberalised Remittance Scheme. Under LRS, Indian residents can remit up to $250,000 in a financial year for overseas investments. Some of the platforms named for overseas purchases are INDmoney, Vested Finance and NSE IX Global Access.





Alternative routes for Indian buyers

Apart from buying the stock in the secondary market after listing, Indian investors can also consider Indian mutual funds that invest in the Nasdaq index. The funds mentioned include Motilal Oswal Nasdaq 100 Fund of Fund, ICICI Prudential Nasdaq 100 Index Fund and Invesco India EQQQ Nasdaq-100 ETF Fund of Fund.



What the filing shows

SpaceX reported revenue of $18.67 billion for 2025, mainly driven by Starlink connectivity, but posted a net loss of about $4.9 billion for the year, compared with a profit of $791 million in 2024. The filing said the loss was largely due to capital deployment, which doubled to $20.7 billion in 2025 towards xAI and Grok compute infrastructure as well as Starlink constellation expansion. The prospectus estimates an aggregate addressable market of $28.5 trillion across its space, AI data centre and connectivity businesses.

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Bitcoin, control and business mix

SpaceX also disclosed that it holds 8,285 Bitcoins, valued at about $642 million in Coinbase Prime custody. The company said its net income could see sharp synthetic volatility, with every $10,000 move in Bitcoin’s spot price leading to an $83 million swing in reported net quarterly income.

Elon Musk controls 85.1 per cent of the combined voting power through his Class B holdings. Class A shares, which will be sold to the public, carry one vote each, while Class B shares carry 10 votes each. Class B shareholders also retain the exclusive right to elect a majority of the board of directors.

SpaceX completed an all-stock acquisition of xAI, Musk’s AI start-up, in February 2026. Starlink, meanwhile, has been expanding globally. As of March 31, 2026, it had 10.3 million active subscribers across 164 countries, territories and markets. For Indian investors, the filing suggests that direct IPO participation may be limited, but access to the stock after listing remains open through overseas investing routes allowed under LRS.