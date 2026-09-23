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Glenmark Pharma stock reacts as Goa facility gets VAI status post USFDA inspection

Glenmark Pharma stock reacts as Goa facility gets VAI status post USFDA inspection

GLENMARK2,461.40(0.47%)

Glenmark Pharma, a research-led global pharmaceutical company, announced the development on September 23. The company said the EIR relates to its formulations manufacturing facility in Goa and carries a VAI status.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 9:30 AM IST
Glenmark Pharma stock reacts as Goa facility gets VAI status post USFDA inspectionGlenmark Pharma said the facility is part of its global manufacturing network supporting its pharmaceutical operations.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) for its formulations manufacturing facility in Goa, India, with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) classification, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The US FDA conducted an inspection of Glenmark's Goa manufacturing facility between June 22 and June 30, 2026, the company said in a release.

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Glenmark Pharmaceuticals shares rose 0.28% to Rs 2,470 on Wednesday, compared with the previous close of Rs 2,463.

Glenmark Pharma, a research-led global pharmaceutical company, announced the development on September 23. The company said the EIR relates to its formulations manufacturing facility in Goa and carries a VAI status.

The company said the facility is part of its global manufacturing network supporting its pharmaceutical operations. Glenmark has a presence across more than 80 countries and operates a portfolio spanning branded, innovative, generic and consumer health products.

The VAI classification is part of the US FDA's inspection outcome for the facility. The company did not disclose further details on the observations or specific actions associated with the classification in the exchange filing.

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"Glenmark Pharma today announced that it has received the Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for its formulations manufacturing facility in Goa, India with a Voluntary Action Indicated (VAI) status," the company said.

Glenmark Pharma is focused on therapies across areas including respiratory, dermatology, oncology and women's health, with a global manufacturing and research network. The company said the EIR announcement was being made pursuant to its regulatory disclosure requirements and requested the exchanges to take the information on record.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 9:30 AM IST
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