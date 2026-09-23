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Adani Enterprises, Adani Total, Adani Green, Adani Energy, AWL Agri shares in focus today; here's why

Adani Enterprises, Adani Total, Adani Green, Adani Energy, AWL Agri shares in focus today; here's why

ADANIENT2,997.00(0.74%)

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd closed 0.10% lower at Rs 2987 on Tuesday. Adani Total Gas shares ended 2% lower at Rs 626.15. AWL Agri Business stock ended 0.22% lower at Rs 183.10.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 8:55 AM IST
Adani Enterprises, Adani Total, Adani Green, Adani Energy, AWL Agri shares in focus today; here's why Adani Green Energy shares were flat at Rs 1303.60 and Adani Energy Solutions stood at Rs 1392 at close on Tuesday.

Shares of five Adani Group firms such as Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Total Gas Ltd, AWL Agri Business Ltd, Adani Green Energy Ltd and Adani Energy Solutions are in focus today as market regulator SEBI has settled adjudication proceedings in the Hindenburg case for Rs 1.50 crore. The case relates to the alleged lapses in disclosing related-party transactions.

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As part of the settlement, Adani Enterprises paid Rs 76.05 lakh, while Adani Green Energy paid Rs 45.50 lakh. Adani Total Gas, AWL Agri Business and Adani Energy Solutions each paid Rs 9.75 lakh.

ALSO READ: Adani Ports: Up 37% from 52-week low, Adani Group stock gets target price upgrade  

Adani Group firms share price 

Shares of Adani Enterprises Ltd closed 0.10% lower at Rs 2987 on Tuesday. Market cap of the Adani Group's flagship firm stood at Rs 4.04 lakh crore.

Adani Total Gas shares ended 2% lower at Rs 626.15. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 68,864 crore.

AWL Agri Business stock ended 0.22% lower at Rs 183.10. Market cap of the firm was at Rs 23,797 crore.

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Adani Green Energy shares were flat at Rs 1303.60 and Adani Energy Solutions stood at Rs 1392 at close on Tuesday.

What comprised Adjudication proceedings 

According to the order, the proceedings concerned alleged lapses involving the non-disclosure of certain related-party transactions. The matter also covered instances in which audit or limited review reports had been signed by audit firms that did not possess a valid peer review certificate at the time.

According to the settlement order, the proceedings involved several alleged regulatory lapses concerning the Adani group companies.

In the case of Adani Enterprises, the allegations related to the non-disclosure of certain related-party transactions in its annual report. The company was also proceeded against over audit and limited-review reports that were allegedly signed by audit firms that did not have valid Peer Review Certificates.

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Adani Total Gas, AWL Agri Business and Adani Green Energy faced proceedings over audit or limited-review reports allegedly signed by an audit firm that did not hold a valid Peer Review Certificate. Adani Energy Solutions faced a similar allegation in connection with its limited-review report for the quarter ended June 2015.

The companies opted to settle the proceedings without admitting or denying the findings of fact or conclusions of law.

The revised settlement terms were recommended by SEBI’s High Powered Advisory Committee in June 2026 and subsequently approved by the regulator’s Panel of Whole Time Members in August. The companies informed SEBI on September 5 that they had remitted the settlement amounts, following which the regulator confirmed receipt of the payments.

With the settlement terms approved and the stipulated amounts received, SEBI on September 22 disposed of the adjudication proceedings against the companies.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 8:51 AM IST
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