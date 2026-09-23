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NSE may surpass Infosys, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Tech in m-cap on market debut

NSE may surpass Infosys, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Tech in m-cap on market debut

INFY1,029.40(0.88%)

NSE IPO listing on September 24: Check NSE's issue price, market cap, subscription and how a 3-5% premium could push it into India's top 10.

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Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated Sep 23, 2026 8:57 AM IST
NSE may surpass Infosys, Titan, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HCL Tech in m-cap on market debut NSE has fixed its issue price at Rs 1,785, and the issue was overall subscribed 5.71 times, fetching more than 38.28 lakh applications between September 17-21.

NSE IPO: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is all set to make its stock market debut on Thursday, September 24. Even with the flat listing, NSE is set to pip domestic giants like Infosys Ltd, Titan Company Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd, Sun Pharma and Adani Group stocks to become India's 11th-largest company in terms of market capitalisation (mcap), as of the close on September 22.

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Interestingly, if the stock settles even at a 3-5 per cent premium, it will enter the top-10 club on its debut, surpassing Hindustan Unilever Ltd. NSE launched its Rs 22,562 crore IPO at a market cap of Rs 4.41 lakh crore, and a 3-5 per cent premium listing shall push it to Rs 4.55-4.63 lakh crore. It will be next in line to Life Insurance Corporation of India (LICI), Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) and Bajaj Finance Ltd.

NSE has fixed its issue price at Rs 1,785, and the issue was overall subscribed 5.71 times, fetching more than 38.28 lakh applications between September 17-21. It became India's second-largest IPO, after Hyundai Motor India Ltd, which raised Rs 27,859 crore in October 2024. Shares of NSE shall be listed on BSE only.

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At its current mcap of Rs 4.41 lakh crore, NSE is valued more than other top stocks like Adani Ports, Axis Bank, Adani Power Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India, Adani Enterprises Ltd, HCL Technologies, Mahindra & Mahindra, ITC, Eternal, Hindustan Aeronautics, Bajaj Auto, JSW Steel, UltraTech Cement and others.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) continues to be India's largest company, with a total market capitalisation of Rs 16.80 lakh crore. The company is said to launch the IPO of its digital arm, Jio Platform, in late October or early November to raise around Rs 38,000-40,000 crore from its maiden stake sale. It filed the DRHP in June this year.

RIL is followed by HDFC Bank Ltd and Bharti Airtel Ltd, which have a total valuation of Rs 11.39 lakh crore and Rs 11.34 lakh crore, respectively. Other blue-chip stocks like ICICI Bank Ltd (Rs 9.61 lakh crore) and State Bank of India (Rs 9.10 lakh crore) are also among the top five biggest companies in India. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), with an mcap of Rs 7.61 lakh crore, has slipped to sixth spot.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar

Pawan Nahar is a financial journalist with over a decade in journalism, saying good morning to BSE's Sensex and NSE Nifty50. Keen follower of IPOs, he also tracks cryptos, and personal finance — covering everything one can invest in. Known for due diligence and fluent Hindi, he blends insight with engaging storytelling. A YouTube learner beyond work, he enjoys cooking, poetry, traveling, and gaming.

Published on: Sep 23, 2026 8:52 AM IST
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