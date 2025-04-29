Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
markets
ipo corner
Travel Food Services receives Sebi nod for Rs 2,000 crore IPO

Travel Food Services receives Sebi nod for Rs 2,000 crore IPO

Travel Food Services, a leader in Travel QSR and lounge sectors, has been approved by Sebi to raise Rs 2,000 crore through an IPO. The company operates 397 QSRs and 31 lounges, primarily in airports.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 29, 2025 5:35 PM IST
Travel Food Services receives Sebi nod for Rs 2,000 crore IPOTravel Food's revenue and profit grew significantly in fiscal 2024.
SUMMARY
  • TFS receives Sebi approval for Rs 2,000 crore IPO
  • The IPO is an offer for sale by Kapur Family Trust
  • TFS operates 397 outlets across India and Malaysia

Quick-service restaurant Travel Food Services (TFS) has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) to raise Rs 2,000 crore through an initial public offering (IPO).

This offering is entirely an offer for sale by Kapur Family Trust, with a face value of Re 1 and includes reservations for eligible employees. TFS said it has expanded its operations significantly to include 397 outlets across India and Malaysia as of June 30, 2024, with most located in airports. The company's portfolio utilises 117 partner and in-house brands to cater to the demand for speed and convenience in travel environments.

Advertisement

Related Articles

TFS is present in 14 airports in India, including major ones such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, and three in Malaysia. These airports account for 74 per cent of India's total domestic and international air traffic, according to the CRISIL report.

The company mentioned that it manages the largest network of Travel QSR outlets in India, with 313 of its 340 outlets situated in airports, highlighting its significant presence in the travel sector.

In fiscal 2024, TFS reported a 30.85 per cent increase in revenue from operations, reaching Rs 1,396.32 crore, driven by increased like-for-like sales and net contracts. The profit after tax (PAT) also improved by 18.59 per cent to Rs 298.02 crore. For the three months ended June 30, 2024, the company achieved a revenue of Rs 409.86 crore, with a PAT of Rs 59.55 crore.

Advertisement

The equity shares from the IPO are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd (NSE) and BSE Ltd. Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, HSBC Securities and Capital Markets (India) Private Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, and Batlivala & Karani Securities India Private Limited are the book-running lead managers for the issue, with Link Intime India Private Limited acting as the registrar. 

The IPO aims to further bolster TFS' market presence and provide liquidity options for the Kapur Family Trust, enhancing the company's visibility in financial markets.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Apr 29, 2025 5:35 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today