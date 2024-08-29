scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
IPO Corner
With Rs 1.48 lakh crore bids, Premier Energies IPO achieves this feat!

Feedback

With Rs 1.48 lakh crore bids, Premier Energies IPO achieves this feat!

Premier Energies IPO: The Telangana-based company sold its shares in the price band of Rs 427-450 apiece. The IPO included a fresh share sale of Rs 1,291.40 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.42 crore equity shares.

Premier Energies IPO: As per BSE, investors made bids for 3,30,91,03,446 equity shares, or 74.13 times, compared to the 4,46,40,825 equity shares offered. Premier Energies IPO: As per BSE, investors made bids for 3,30,91,03,446 equity shares, or 74.13 times, compared to the 4,46,40,825 equity shares offered.

The Rs 2,830-crore initial public offer (IPO) of Premier Energies Ltd received bids worth more than Rs 1.48 lakh crore. With this, it became the second company after Tata Technologies Ltd to cross Rs 1 lakh crore bidding value during the initial share sale phase. The robust demand was led by institutional investors who made bids worth Rs 1.1 lakh crore.

Related Articles

The shares of Premier Energies are in high demand in the unlisted market, commanding a grey market premium (GMP) of over 90 per cent as against the IPO price.

As per BSE, investors placed bids for 3,30,91,03,446 equity shares, or 74.13 times, compared to the 4,46,40,825 equity shares offered. The allocation for qualified institutional bidders (QIBs) was subscribed 216.67 times on the final day, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors (NIIs) saw a subscription of 49.79 times. The employee portion was booked 10.79 times and the category kept for retail investors was booked 7.30 times.

The Telangana-based company sold its shares in the price band of Rs 427-450 apiece. The IPO included a fresh share sale of Rs 1,291.40 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.42 crore equity shares.

Brokerages were largely positive on the issue and suggested investors to subscribe to it with a long-term view. They remained positive on its niche business, strong market share across the globe, experience management and diversified customer base. However, the rise in input cost price, dependence on select customers, incurring of losses, and limited product range were the major concerns for the IPO.

"Premier Energies is India's second-largest integrated solar cell and module manufacturer. As of July 31, 2024, PEL has a strong order book worth Rs 5,926.6 crore, with 25 per cent from public sector undertakings and the remainder from private players," said Geojit Financial Services.

"PEL is trading at a P/E ratio of 88 times for FY24, which seems expensive. However, considering its extensive experience in module and cell manufacturing, backward integration strategies, export market exposure, and domestic manufacturing opportunities supported by various government policies," it added with a 'subscribe' rating for medium to long-term investment.

"The company also plans on expanding its overseas presence and increase its exports, especially in the US market through strategic backward integration of production chain and establishing manufacturing capabilities outside of India along with developing and growing its rooftop solar offerings to further improve its position" Master Capital Services stated while giving a 'Subscribe for long term' rating.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, JP Morgan India and ICICI Securities are the book-running lead managers of the issue, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar. Shares of the company are likely to be listed on both BSE and NSE with September 3, 2024 (Tuesday), as the tentative date of listing.

In a separate development, the solar equipment maker is in the eyes of activist investors after it sold an additional 1.92 crore shares, or 30.6 per cent of the issue size, to private investors ahead of its IPO.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 29, 2024, 6:48 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Tata Technologies Ltd
Tata Technologies Ltd