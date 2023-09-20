Madhusudan Kela and his wife’s equity portfolio jumped over 300% since March 2022

The equity portfolio of veteran investor Madhusudan Kela and his wife has soared by more than 335 per cent since March 2022. Recent data reveals that the continuous surge in the domestic equity market, coupled with the addition of a few new stocks to his portfolio during this period, has driven his total equity investment to a whopping Rs 1,155 crore. In contrast, his investments in listed companies, where Kela maintained a stake of over 1 per cent, were valued at Rs 264 crore as of March 31, 2022.

With a rally of 263 per cent, Choice International emerged as the top gainer in his portfolio since March 2022. Following the rise in share price of Choice International, value of his holdings in the company climbed to Rs 498 crore at present from Rs 68.49 crore in March 2022. Meanwhile, he kept his stake in the company same at 12.06 per cent during the same period. However, the company issued bonus shares in the ratio of 1:1 last year which took his holdings to 1.20 crore shares from 60 lakh shares.

Madhusudan Kela’s owned MKVentures Capital is next in the list. Value of his holdings in the company spiked to Rs 390 crore on September 19, 2023 from Rs 180.84 crore on March 31, 2023. With a stake of 74.36 per cent, Kela is the only promoter of the company, according to BSE. Shares of MKVentures Capital have rallied 116 per cent to Rs 1,367 on September 19, 2023 from Rs 632.75 on March 31, 2022. He held 83.66 per cent stake in the company in March 2022.

Meanwhile, Madhuri Madhusudan Kela, the spouse of Madhusudan Kela, acquired 1 per cent to 6 per cent stake in companies such as Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing, Indostar Capital Finance, Kopran, Repro India and Sangam (India). The value of her total investment in these companies stands at Rs 256 crore. On the other hand, the value of her investment in Iris Business Services stood almost same at Rs 10 crore during the same period.

