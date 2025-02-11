Market crash in numbers: Rs 9.55 lakh cr wiped out as Trump tariffs hit Sensex, Nifty     

Sensex tanked over 1,000 pts on Tuesday amid broad-based selling in the equity market. Investor wealth declined by Rs 9.55 lakh crore to Rs 408.27 lakh crore today compared with a valuation of Rs 417.82 lakh crore recorded in the previous session. Sensex fell 1100 pts to 76,211 and Nifty slipped 320 pts to 23,060, reflecting weak investor sentiment on Dalal Street. The market is down for the fifth consecutive session today as concerns over US tariffs under the Trump administration intensified. Trump has announced fresh 25 per cent tariffs on US steel and aluminium imports, without exceptions or exemptions.

Here's a look at today's market crash in numbers:

Top losers

Stocks such as Zomato, PowerGrid, Tata Motors, L&T, Kotak Bank, Tata Steel, UltraTech Cement and HUL led the losers on Sensex, falling up to 5% in the afternoon session. All 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the red.

411 stocks hit 52-week lows

As many as 46 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 411 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE today, reflecting weak market sentiment.

Market breadth in red

Out of 4,018 stocks traded, 491 stocks were trading in the green on BSE. Around 3421 stocks were trading in the red while 106 stocks remained unchanged.

Lower circuits, Upper circuits

Around 412 stocks hit their lower circuits as the stock market tanked in the afternoon session. On the other hand, 109 shares hit their upper circuit limits, amid weak sentiment on BSE.

Expert take

Sameet Chavan, Head Research, Technical and Derivative - Angel One said, "The developments in the global markets and the uncertainty prevailing regarding the tariffs are likely to play the catalyst’s role in setting up the market tone. Hence, one must stay abreast of developments. At the same time, it's wise to avoid making aggressive bets until we have a clearer understanding of the trend."

Midcap, smallcap indices tumble

BSE midcap index tanked 1357 pts to 40,805, indicating weakness in the broader market. BSE small cap stock index too tumbled 1,777 pts to 47,257 level.

FII-DII selloff

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 2,463 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Monday, while domestic investors bought Rs 1515 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

The equity market extended its losing streak for the fourth consecutive session on Monday, with the BSE Sensex falling 548.39 points or 0.7 per cent to close at 77,311.8. The NSE Nifty50 declined 178.35 points or 0.76 per cent to end at 23,381.6.