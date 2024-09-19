Market in numbers: Sensex, Nifty hit record highs; investors gain Rs 3 lakh crore on Federal Reserve rate cut

Sensex and Nifty opened higher on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve announced a 50 basis points (bps) rate cut. Sensex climbed 575 pts to 83,521 and Nifty rose 163 points to 25,540 in early deals. The indices also hit their record highs of 83,563 and 25,559 today.

Here's a look at today's market rally in numbers

Sensex stocks in green

All 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the green. NTPC, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Tata Motors and Infosys were the top gainers on Sensex, rising up to 2.19% in early deals.

Investors gain Rs 3.1 lakh crore

Market cap of BSE-listed firms climbed Rs 3.1 lakh crore to Rs 470.82 lakh crore against Rs 467.72 lakh crore on Wednesday.

125 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE

As many as 125 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 20 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals on Thursday.

Market breadth in green

Of 3084 stocks traded, 2103 stocks were trading in the green. Around 851 stocks were trading in the red while 130 stocks remained unchanged.

Capital goods, IT, oil & gas shares top gainers

All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the green. Consumer durables, banking and auto shares shares were the major gainers with their BSE indices rising 698 points, 489 pts and 554 pts, respectively.

Upper circuits higher than lower circuits

Around 129 stocks hit their higher circuits as the stock market rallied in the early morning session. On the other hand, 49 shares hit their lower circuit limits.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors bought Rs 1153.69 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Wednesday, while domestic investors bought Rs 152.31 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

Benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday after erasing huge gains on Tuesday. Sensex closed 131 pts lower at 82,948 and Nifty ended 41 pts lower at 25,377.