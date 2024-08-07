Market rally in numbers: Investors gain Rs 6 lakh crore as Sensex, Nifty attempt a comeback

Sensex and Nifty opened higher for the second straight session on Wednesday amid a rally in the global markets. Sensex climbed 919 pts to 79,511 and Nifty rose 296 points to 24,289 in early deals. The indices attempted a recovery today after three straight sessions of losses fueled by recession fears in the US.

Here's a look at today's market rally in numbers

Sensex stocks in green

All 30 Sensex stocks were trading in the green. Infosys, M&M, JSW Steel, HCL Tech, Ultratech Cements and Adani Ports were the top gainers on Sensex, rising up to 2.5% in early deals.

Investors gain Rs 6.26 lakh crore

Market cap of BSE-listed firms climbed Rs 6.26 lakh crore to Rs 445.85 lakh crore against Rs 439.59 lakh crore on Tuesday.

73 stocks hit 52-week highs on BSE

As many as 73 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 9 shares hit their 52-week lows on BSE in early deals on Wednesday.

Market breadth in green

Of 2679 stocks traded, 2223 stocks were trading in the green. Around 358 stocks were trading in the red while 98 stocks remained unchanged.

Capital goods, IT, oil & gas shares top gainers

All 19 BSE sectoral indices were trading in the green. Capital goods, IT and oil and gas shares were the major gainers with their BSE indices rising 943 points, 679 pts and 648 pts, respectively.

Upper circuits higher than lower circuits

Around 91 stocks hit their higher circuits as the stock market rallied in the early morning session. On the other hand, 44 shares hit their lower circuit limits.

FII-DII data

Foreign institutional investors sold Rs 3,531 crore worth of equities on a net basis on Tuesday, while domestic investors bought Rs 3,357 crore of shares, as per provisional NSE data.

Previous session

Benchmark indices ended lower on Tuesday after erasing huge gains on Tuesday. Sensex closed 166 pts lower at 78,593 and Nifty ended 63 pts lower to 23,992. Earlier, Sensex rose to a high of 79,852 and Nifty reached 24,382 in early deals.