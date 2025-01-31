Sensex, Nifty extend gains as Economic Survey pegs growth at 6.3-6.8% 

scorecardresearch
NEWS

Sensex and Nifty extended gains in the afternoon session today after Economic Survey 2025 pegged FY26 growth at 6.3-6.8%. The economic growth estimate is in line with the International Monetary Fund’s projection of 6.5%.  

Sensex climbed 754 pts to 77,514 and Nifty rose 274 points to 23,523 on Friday. Stocks such as Nestle India, L&T, Titan, IndusInd Bank, Maruti and PowerGrid were the top Sensex gainers, rising up to 5.33%. Market cap of BSE-listed firms climbed to Rs 4.23 lakh crore. 

Capital goods, consumer durables and auto shares were the major gainers with their BSE indices zooming 2311 points, 1520 pts and 896 pts, respectively. 

The BSE midcap index rose 584 points to 42,933 and BSE small cap index gained 727 pts to 49,786. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jan 31, 2025, 1:39 PM IST
