Sensex, Nifty jump in opening trade; Borosil Renewables jump 18%; Zee tanks 10%

Indian equity benchmarks were trading higher in Tuesday's trade, led by gains in IT, pharma, banks and financials. The 30-share BSE Sensex soared 571 points or 0.80 per cent to trade at 71,995, while the NSE Nifty was up 164 points or 0.76 per cent to trade at 21,736. Broader markets (mid- and small-cap shares) were also positive as Nifty Midcap 100 rose 0.61 per cent and small-cap gained 0.55 per cent.

On the global front, Asian shares tracked gains in Wall Street after the latter posted a second straight record high, boosted by tech stocks.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold Rs 545.58 crore worth of shares on a net basis during the previous session and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) offloaded Rs 719.31 crore worth of shares, exchange data showed.

14 out of the 15 sector gauges -- compiled by the NSE -- were trading in the green. Sub-indexes Nifty IT, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financial Services were outperforming the NSE platform by rising as much as 1.12 per cent, 1.31 per cent, 0.81 per cent and 0.94 per cent, respectively. Nifty Media, however, shed 2.67 per cent.

On the stock-specific front, Cipla Ltd was the top gainer in the Nifty pack as the stock soared 4.34 per cent to trade at Rs 1,373.35. ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, Bharti Airtel and Sun Pharma rose up to 3.11 per cent.

In contrast, Asian Paints, BPCL, HDFC Bank, Britannia and Grasim Industries were among the top losers on Nifty50.

The overall market breadth was strong as 1,796 shares were advancing while 1,031 were declining on BSE.

On the 30-share BSE index, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, Airtel, Axis Bank, TCS, Infosys and ITC were among the top gainers.

Also, Borosil Renewables, Asahi India Glass, Max Healthcare Institute, SW Solar, Aegis Logistics and Garware Technical Fibres moved up to 17.73 per cent higher. On the other hand, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, IRCON International, MRPL, Oberoi Realty, HUDCO, RVNL, RITES and GICRE slipped up to 9.99 per cent.

Exchanges remained closed on Monday on account of the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya. The domestic indices were open on Saturday for a special trading session.

