Sensex, Nifty snap two-day losing run; Mankind & Zomato jump 5%, VRL tanks 7%

Domestic equity markets snapped the two-day losing streak on Friday as the benchmark indices settled higher in the last trading session of the week. However, profit booking capped the gains for the traders despite the upbeat global cues. Hopes of a standstill interest rate and strong macroeconomic data boosted the morale at Dalal Street.

For the day, the 30-share pack BSE Sensex jumped 118.57 points, or 0.19 per cent, to settle at 62,547.11, while NSE's Nifty50 gained 46.35 points, or 0.25 per cent, to end the day at 18,534.10. Broader markets outperformed the headline peers as BSE midcap and smallcap indices settled over a half-a-per cent, each. Fear gauge India VIX dropped over 4 per cent to 11.13-level.

"Markets remained range bound for yet another session and ended marginally higher. Initially, upbeat global cues triggered a gap-up start in Nifty but profit-taking pared all the gains in no time. A mixed trend on the sectoral front kept the traders busy," said Ajit Mishra, SVP - Technical Research, Religare Broking.

"Mixed global cues combined with a lack of decisiveness in the banking pack are causing uncertainty. However, rotational buying in other sectors and outperformance of the broader indices are helping the traders to put on a brave face. Amid all, we recommend maintaining a stock-specific approach and waiting for clarity," he said.

On a sectoral front, only Nifty Oil & Gas and IT indices settled in the red. All other sectors ended higher at the end. Nifty Realty and Metal indices dropped more than a per cent, each. Nifty Auto, Media, Pharma and FMCG and PSU Bank indices also added a per cent, each, for the day.

In the Nifty50 pack, Hindalco, Hero MotoCorp and Apollo Hospital Enterprises topped among the gainers and jumped more than 3 per cent, each. Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra and JSW Steel rose 2 per cent during the session. Dr Reddy's Labs and Sun Pharma were the other top gainers.

Among the losers, Adani Enterprises dropped more than 2 per cent, followed by Bharat Petroleum and HDFC Life Insurance Company declined more than a per cent each. Tata Consultancy Services, Wipro, HCL Technologies and SBI Life Insurance were other laggards.

This week the Indian market was volatile, however it was able to regain the momentum led by positive domestic outlook accompanied by global cues, said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

"Auto stocks garnered attention as sales numbers for May came in strong, with a sequential recovery boosting sentiment across the sector. The hope that the Fed will refrain from a rate hike has provided comfort to the global equity market," he said.

A total of 3,675 shares were traded on BSE on Friday, of which 2,173 settled with gains. 1,370 stocks ended the session higher while 132 shares remained unchanged. A total of 265 shares hit their upper circuit, whereas 128 shares tested the lower circuit levels for the day.

In the broader markets, KDDL surged more than 19 per cent, while The Hi-Tech Gears jumped more than 16 per cent each. Kopran advanced more than 15 per cent, Lumax Auto Technologies ended 13 per cent, each. Nureca, Graphite India and Indian Hume Pipe rose 12 per cent, each.

Among the losers, VRL Logistics plunged 7 per cent, while GOCL Corporation dropped over 5 per cent. Xelpmoc Design and Tech, SVP Global Textiles, Dilip Buildcon and Sintex Plastics Technology dropped 5 per cent, each.

