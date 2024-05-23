Stocks in news: Go Digit, ITC, Grasim, IndiGo, Adani Energy, Nykaa, Gland Pharma and Torrent Power

Indian benchmark indices settled with decent gains on Tuesday after a volatile trading session on the back of mixed global and domestic cues. BSE Sensex advanced 267.75 points, or 0.36 per cent to settle at 74,221.06. NSE's Nifty50 index jumped 68.75 points, or 0.31 per cent, to end the session at 22,597.80. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, May 23, 2024:



Q4 results today: ITC, InterGlobe Aviations, UNO Minda, Page Industries, Fortis Healthcare, Tata Investment Corporation, Bayer Cropsciences, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Cello World, CESC, Finolex Cables, Concord Biotech, Honasa Consumer, Bikaji Foods International, KPI Green Energy, Tega Industries, JK Lakshmi Cement, Puravankara and PCBL are among the companies that will announce their quarterly earnings later today.



Go Digit General Insurance: The new-age general insurer will make its Dalal Street debut later today, which was sold in the range of Rs 258-272 per share with a lot size of 55 shares to raise a total of Rs 2,614.65 crore. It was open between May 15 and May 17.



Grasim Industries: The Aditya Birla Group company reported 39 per cent growth in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,908 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, excluding exceptional items. Its revenue from operations increased 13 per cent YoY to Rs 37,727 crore in the reporting period. Ebitda for the March quarter stood at Rs 6,196 crore, up 27 per cent YoY.



FSN E-Commerce Ventures: The operator of beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa reported a 187 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 6.9 crore during the fourth quarter ended March 2024. Its revenue from operations in the reporting quarter increased 28 per cent YoY to Rs 1,668 crore.



Gland Pharma: The pharmaceuticals reported 145 per cent YoY rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 192.4 crore for the January-March 2024 period. The company's revenue came in at Rs 1,537.5 crore, up 96 per cent YoY. Ebitda more than doubled to Rs 358.7 crore, while ebitda margins came in at 23 per cent in the March 2024 quarter.



Oil India: The oil & gas company has signed a new long-term definitive agreement with its subsidiary Numaligarh Refinery for the transportation of additional petroleum products through its Numaligarh-Siliguri Product Pipeline following the commissioning of Numaligarh refinery expansion project.



Jubilant Foodworks: The operator of fast-food chains reported a multi-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 208.24 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2024, helped by exceptional item gains. Its revenue from operations rose 23.85 per cent to Rs 1,572.79 crore during the quarter.



Adani Energy Solutions: The Adani Group firm's of the board of directors is scheduled to meet on May 27 to consider raising of funds via private placement, qualified institutions placement, preferential issue, or any other method.



Torrent Power: The utility firm reported a 7.6 per cent YoY dip in its consolidated net profit at Rs 447 crore in March 2024 quarter mainly due to high expenses. Total expenses rose to Rs 6,008.14 crore in the quarter under review in the year-ago period. The company's board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share.



Allcargo Logistics: The logistics firm's subsidiary ECU Worldwide N V has acquired the remaining 25 per cent stake in Fair Trade GmbH Schiffahrt, Handel und Logistik for 2.9 million euros. With this acquisition, ECU Worldwide N V now holds 100 per cent stake in Fair Trade, having previously acquired 75 per cent stake in November 2022.



Petronet LNG: The India's largest liquefied natural gas importer reported an increase of 24 per cent YoY in consolidated net profit year-on-year at Rs 734.07 crore in the fourth quarter of financial year 2023-24. Its revenue from operations came in at Rs 13,793.16 crore in Q4, falling marginally. The company's board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 3 per equity share.