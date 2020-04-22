Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade flat; RIL, Asian Paints, Hero MotoCorp top gainers

Sensex, Nifty Updates on April 22, 2020: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty erased earlier gains and turned flat with positive bias on Wednesday, following the weak trend from overseas. Earlier at opening session, markets rose higher on stock specific action in index heavyweights. BSE Sensex traded 335 points higher 30,910 and NSE Nifty traded 65 points higher at 9,054. RIL, Asian Paints, Hero Motocorp, Airtel, Maruti, LT, UltraTech Cement and Sun Pharma were the top gainers in Sensex pack today. On the other hand, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Power Grid and NTPC were among the top losers.

Globally, markets slipped in red territory since Monday after the US oil futures slipped below zero for the first time as demand for energy collapsed in wake of coronavirus pandemic which has frozen economic activity globally.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

10.20 AM: Reliance Industries share price gains over 8%

Social media giant Facebook announced buying minority stake in the Mukesh Ambani-owned telco Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore). The investment makes Facebook the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited.

Following this, RIL shares opened with a gain of 6.79% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 1339.2, rising 8.35% on BSE.

10.10 AM: Brent crude continues fall

Brent crude, the international standard, for delivery in June lost 24.4% to $19.33 per barrel.

The market's spotlight was again on oil, where prices have plummeted because very few people are flying or driving, and factories have shut amid widespread stay-at-home orders. Global demand is set to drop to levels last seen in the mid 1990s. At the same time, oil producers can't slow their production fast enough, and all the extra crude means storage tanks are quickly running out of room.

9.50 AM Coronavirus toll

There 25.57 lakh confirmed cases worldwide and almost 1.77 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

In India the number of active coronavirus cases reported has risen to 20,080 cases including 645 deaths and 3,975 recoveries. As per reports Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a cabinet meet at his residence on Wednesday to take stock of the ongoing situation in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

9.40 AM: Top gainers/ losers today

RIL, Airtel, Maruti, LT, UltraTech Cement and Sun Pharma were the top gainers in Sensex pack today. On the other hand, ONGC, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Power Grid and NTPC were among the top losers.

9.30 AM: Global cues

Globally, investor sentiments remained fragile with countries closing their borders and urging citizens to stay back home as a part of coronavirus measures.

The collapse in global oil prices and weak earnings forecasts by companies also worsened fears of a deep economic downturn among investors.

European and US indices closed 3-4% lower yesterday. Asian peers were poised to track the negative trend. On the contrary, only SGX Nifty on Singaporean Exchange was trading flat with positive bias.

9.20 AM: Opening bell

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Wednesday, despite weak global cues. BSE Sensex traded 335 points higher 30,910 and NSE Nifty traded 65 points higher at 9,054.

9.15 AM: RIL: Facebook invests in Reliance Jio

Facebook announced a $5.7 billion (Rs 43,574 crore) investment in Reliance Industries Ltd's telecom unit on Wednesday, making it the largest minority shareholder in Jio Platforms Limited.

The social media giant said it would focus on collaborating its messaging platform WhatsApp with Reliance's e-commerce venture JioMart to enable people to connect with small businesses.

Facebook's investment will translate to a 9.99% equity stake in Jio Platforms on a fully diluted basis, Jio said in a statement.

9.05 AM: Pre-open session

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty pre-opened on a positive note on Wednesday, despite weak global cues. SGX Nifty also turned flat with positive bias today. BSE Sensex traded 335 points higher 30,910 and NSE Nifty traded 65 points higher at 9,054.

8.50 AM: MCX settles April crude oil contract in negative on Tuesday

Multi Commodity Exchange Clearing Corporation (MCXCCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) of India, settled April expiry at a negative Rs 2,884 per barrel, in an unprecedented move which was never seen in India's commodity derivatives history.

The demand for oil has taken a severe hit across the world due to coronavirus-forced lockdowns.

8.40 AM: Stocks to watch today on April 22

HDFC, HDFC AMC, ACC, Tata Motors, Federal Bank among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session.

8.30 AM FII/ DII action on Tuesday

On a net basis, FIIs sold off Rs 2,095.2 cr and DIIs too offloaded Rs 68.5 cr in equities on Tuesday

8.20 AM: Coronavirus Toll

8.10 AM: Rupee closing yesterday

Indian rupee, the local benchmark currency closed at all-time low of 76.83 per dollar on Tuesday

8.00 AM: Tuesday's Closing bell

Domestic indices Sensex and Nifty followed bearish trend from overseas markets and closed majorly lower on Tuesday. BSE Sensex closed 1,011 points lower at 30,636 and NSE Nifty ended 280 points lower at 8,981.

Sensex slips 1,011 points on US crude oil shock, Nifty ends below 9,000