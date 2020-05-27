Share Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty trade volatile; HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance top performers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty gave up initial gains to traded on a tepid note on Wednesday, amid volatility in global markets, as investors fretted upon the rising geopolitical trade tensions between US-China. Extending fall for the third straight session, Sensex fell 25 points lower at 30,584 and Nifty fell 4.6 points to 9,018. On Tuesday, Sensex closed 63 points lower at 30,609, while the broader Nifty50 index ended 10 points down at 9,029. Overseas, markets were trading on a mixed note on Wednesday.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

10.11 AM: VIP Industries shares fall over 5% post results

VIP Industries share price touched an intraday low of Rs 203, falling 5.71% intraday on BSe after reporting results.

The company reported 62% drop in net profit at Rs 9.5 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 25.28 crore, recorded in a year-ago period.

Company's total income fell 27% (YoY) to Rs 316 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 436 crore in a year ago period.

10.00 AM: Earnings Today

Sun Pharma, Dabur, Heritage Foods, India Grid Trust, Foseco, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Vaibhav Global, United Spirits, Tata Investments, Quess, Ujjivan Financial Services among others will be reporting March earnings today.

9.48 AM: Market turns red

9.33 AM: Coronavirus toll

India's total coronavirus cases have now surpassed 1.45 lakh including 60,490 recoveries and 4,167 death toll. Globally, there are 56.84 lakh confirmed cases and 3.52 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of today.

9.15 AM: Opening bell

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty started Wednesday's trade on a positive note, amid mixed global cues, backed by buying pressure in banking stocks. Where Sensex traded 185 points higher at 30,800, Nifty climbed 50 points higher at 9,080.

9. 07 AM: Stocks in news today on May 27

Torrent Pharma, Blue Dart, Sun Pharma, Dabur, United Spirits, Bharti Airtel, VIP Industries among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Wednesday's trading session

9.04 AM: Pre-open session

Where Sensex pre-opened 215 points higher at 30,826, Nifty rose 72 points higher at 9,100

9:02 AM: Global cues

Overseas, markets were trading on a mixed note on Wednesday.

US markets closed sharply higher yesterday as optimism grew about the reopening of the economy and a potential coronavirus vaccine. US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 25059, up 57 points or 0.23%.

Asian stocks, on the contrary, were witnessing mixed trend over concerns of rising geo-political trade tensions between the world's two biggest economies. Where, SGX Nifty, Kospi and Taiwan turned green, Shanghai, Nikkei, Hang Seng and Strit Times were trading marginally in red.

8. 50 AM:DII/ FII action

On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 4,716.13 crore, while DIIs purchased Rs 2,841.09 crore worth in equities on Tuesday

8. 40 AM:Rupee closing

Indian Rupee closed at 75.66 per dollar at the interbank forex exchange, as compared to the last closing of 75.95 per US dollar

8.30 AM: Closing bell

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty erased early gains and closed lower on Tuesday, barring the positive strong global cues, on back of weakeness in SGX Nifty and selling pressure in IT and media stocks. Sensex closed 63 points lower at 30,609 and Nifty ended 10 points lower at 9,029.

Sensex, Nifty shed early gains, IT stocks slip; here's what led to last hour fall