Share Market Update: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower amid weak global cues, SGX Nifty falls 90 points

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a negative note on Thursday, backed by weak global cues. SGX Nifty traded 90 points lower at 9,163 level, indicating a tepid start in domestic grounds today. Yesterday, Sensex closed 232 points higher at 31,685 and Nifty climbed 65 points to 9,270.

Experts said market sentiments turned cautious amid mixed signals on growth and hopes on a possible vaccine, improved policy support, corporate earning performances this week and a fresh threat of US-China tariff escalation on the virus backdrop. US stocks closed higher yesterday, boosted by the oil rally and technology sector, while Asian stocks were trading mixed.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

8. 30 AM: FII/ DII action

On a net basis, FIIs sold 494 crore and DIIs bought Rs 332 crore worth equities on Wednesday's trade.

8.20 AM: Market expectations

8.10 AM: Rupee closing

Rupee ended 13 paise higher at 75.75 per dollar on Wednesday as against the last closing of 75.62 per dollar.

8.00AM: Wednesday's Closing bell

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty reversed fom losses in Wednesday's trade and closed higher, tracking the bullish trend from overseas. Sensex closed 232 points higher at 31,685 and Nifty climbed 65 points to 9,270.