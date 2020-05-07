Stocks in news: JM Financial, Nerolac Paints, HCL Tech, YES Bank, Gillette, Dr Reddy, Maruti and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest March quarter earnings.

-Sensex closed 232 points higher at 31,685 and Nifty climbed 65 points to 9,270.

-Rupee ended 13 paise higher at 75.75 per dollar on Wednesday as against the last closing of 75.62 per dollar.

-On a net basis, FIIs sold 494 crore and DIIs bought Rs 332 crore worth equities on Wednesday's trade.

Q4 Earnings:

-SKF India, HCL Technologies, Cyient, Gillette India, RBL Bank, 5paisa Capital, Cigniti Technologies, ICICI Securities, Solara Active Pharma are the companies scheduled to post their quarterly earnings today.

-YES Bank, Adani Enterprises, JM Financial, Kansai Nerolac Paints, TCI Developers, DG Content reported their quarterly results yesterday.

Maruti Suzuki: Company plans to start production of vehicles at Manesar facility from May 12, 2020.

Dr Reddy Laboratories: The company received US FDA approval for Celecoxib Oral Solution which is indicated for the acute treatment of migraine.

TVS Motor Company: The company has commenced its operations in India across all factories in Hosur, Mysuru and Nalagarh.

Siemens: Company board plans to consider second quarter results on May 13, 2020.

Aster DM Healthcare: Aster Clinical Lab LLP (Aster Labs), the diagnostics arm of Aster DM Healthcare, has started providing RT-PCR confirmatory test service for Covid-19 in Bengaluru.

YES Bank Q4: Lender reported standalone net loss of Rs 16,418.02 crore for the financial year ending March 31, 2020 as against a profit of Rs 1,720.27 crore at the end of financial year 2018-19. Net Interest Income (NII), declined to Rs 6,805 crore during FY20, as compared to Rs 9,809 crore reported during the previous financial year.

JM Financial Q4: The company reported 1.49% rise (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 130 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 128 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Its total income rose 6.12% (YoY) to Rs 840 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 792 crore in the same period last financial year.

Kansai Nerolac Paints Q4: The company reported 23 % fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 65 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 85 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 11.6% (YoY) to Rs 1080 crore in the January- March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1221 crore in the same period last financial year.

TCI Developers Q4: The company reported 42% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 0.36 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 0.636 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Its total income fell 5% (YoY) to Rs 2.47 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 7.5 crore in the same period last financial year.

Adani Enterprises Q4: The company reported 78% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 61 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 283crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Its total income rose 1.67% (YoY) to Rs 13,698 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 13,472 crore in the same period last financial year.