Top gainers today: 5 shares rise up to 6%; PowerGrid, ONGC, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement

Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty registered significant gains on Monday and ended near day's high, tracking positive cues from positive global equities. Reversing from a major sell-off during last week, Sensex ended 749 points higher at 49,849 and Nifty gained by 232 points to 14,761.

The market also reacted to encouraging Q3 GDP data and Markit Manufacturing PMI for February.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) rose 0.4 per cent in the October-December 2020 period compared with the same period a year back, data released by the National Statistics Office on Friday showed. The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) stood at 57.5 in February 2021, highlighting a strong improvement.

PowerGrid, ONGC, Kotak Bank, Asian Paints and UltraTech Cement traded as the top gainers on BSE and NSE.

Sensex ends 749 points higher, Nifty at 14,761: Five factors that led the rally today

Here's a look at top gainers on BSE and NSE today

1. PowerGrid Corporation

PowerGrid Corp stock was trading among the top gainers on BSE and NSE today. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 228.85, rising 6.54%. The stock trades higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. It has risen 1% in one week, 20% in one month and 19% year-to-date. M-cap of the stock stood at Rs 1.19 lakh crore as of today's session. The stock closed 5.94% higher on BSE at Rs 227.55 and 6.67% higher at Rs 228.6 on NSE today.

2. ONGC

The top gainer on both the bourses closed 5.4% higher at Rs 117.15 on BSE and 5.5% higher on NSE at Rs 117.10. The stock traded 2.86% away from 52 weeks high of Rs 120.5. Today, the share gained 5.7% intraday to hit Rs 117.5. M-cap of the stock stood at Rs 1.47 lakh crore as of today's session. It has risen 10% in one week, 28% in one month and 25% year-to-date.

3. Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank share closed 3.53% higher on BSE at Rs 1,845.35 and 3.7% higher on NSE at Rs 1,846.40. The stock has gained after 2 days of consecutive fall. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,854, rising 4% on BSE. The stock has gained 2% in one month. Year-to-date, however, the stock has fallen 7.5%. Market-cap of the lender stood at Rs 3.65 lakh crore today.

4. Asian Paints

Asian Paints share price was trading as the top gainer on BSE, ending 3.76% higher on BSE at Rs 2,363. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 2369.5, up 4.04% today. Asian Paints stock has fallen 1% in one week, 3% in one month and 14% in one year. Market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 2.26 lakh crore. The stock is trading higher than 200-day but lower than 5, 20, 50 and 100-day moving averages.

5. UltraTech Cement

The cement sector heavyweight stock closed 4.3% higher on BSE at Rs 6377.30 and 4% higher at Rs 6,359.45 on NSE. UltraTech Cement stock touched an intraday high of Rs 6388, rising over 4.47% on BSE. Its market capitalisation stood at Rs 1.84 lakh crore today. The stock is 3.27% away from 52 week high of Rs 6586.05. The stock has gained 3.28% in one week, 11% in one month and 51% in one year.

Buyers outpaced sellers. Market breadth, indicating the overall health of the market was positive on the BSE, with 1,948 shares rising, 1,121 shares falling and 198 remaining unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 8.9% to 25.62. BSE's market capitalisation rose to Rs 203 lakh crore. Sectorally, all the indices were rising, with a 4% rise in media, a 2% rise in auto and over 1.5% rise in all the other indices.

The broader market was trading firm today. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 1.42% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index gained 1.57%.

Top losers on Feb 26: 5 shares fell up to 6.5%; ONGC, M&M, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Bank

Share Market Highlights: Sensex ends 749 points higher, Nifty at 14,761; ONGC, PowerGrid, Titan top gainers