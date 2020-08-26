Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 85 points, Nifty at 11,472; SBI, Eicher Motors top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on August 26: Extending gains for the third straight session, Sensex and Nifty opened on a bullish note on Wednesday, amid positive global equities. Tthe S&P BSE Sensex gained 85 points higher at 38,927. The Nifty 50 index gained 29 points higher at 11,501. SGX Nifty was rising 17 points higher, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Meanwhile, April-June quarterly earnings announcements by Indraprastha Gas, Gillette India, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Dolat Investments, NACL Industries and Sharda Motor Industries will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 44 points higher at 38,843. The Nifty 50 index closed mere 5 points higher at 11,472.

9. 34 AM: Global markets

Overseas, Asian stocks are trading mixed on Wednesday as markets cheered signs of progress in US-Sino trade negotiations but remained cautious about the broader economic outlook.

Top US and Chinese officials reportedly reaffirmed their commitment to a trade deal that had appeared on shaky ground because of worsening bilateral ties following weeks of escalating tensions between the world's two largest economies. Wall street also closed mixed, taking cues from positive developments in U.S-China trade and fresh progress in the medical battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

9. 26 AM: Opening session

9. 13 AM: Nifty outlook

As per Reliance Securities, NSE-NIFTY ended on a flat to positive note post a st tbrong start for the week. The index rose to almost six month high on back of strength in the PSU banking sector and frontline majors. Due to further rise in the index, its key technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart remained in favaour of bulls. This could lead the index towards 11,537 and 11,614 levels in the near-term. In case of decline, the index will initially find support at 11,252 level and then at 11,111 mark, which coincides with its 20-day EMA and recent swing low, respectively.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,422 and then at 11,371 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,524 and then at 11,576 levels.

9.09 AM: Earnings Today

Indraprastha Gas, Gillette India, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Dolat Investments, NACL Industries and Sharda Motor Industries are among companies which will disclose their Aptil-June quarter results today.

8. 55 AM: Technical Insights

Nifty50 - the benchmark index traded above the crucial support level of 11350 but resistance was observed at 11,406 and 11,440 levels.

On the near term outlook for market indices, Ajit Mishra, VP - Research, Religare Broking said, "The recent buoyancy in the banking space is helping the index to inch higher while other index heavyweights are seeing a pause. We reiterate our bullish view on markets and suggest continuing with the 'buy on dips' approach."

8. 50 AM: FII/ DII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,481.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 172.97 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 August, provisional data showed.

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

Amid volatility in the equity market, Indian rupee that opened 15 paise higher gave up gains and ended flat at 74.32 per dollar, as against yesterday's close of 74.31, after hitting day's low of 74.51 per US dollar.

8. 45 AM: Market outlook

Commenting on markets closing today, Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said," The market was in a see-saw mood all of today. We travelled in a narrow range of 50-70 points throughout the day but the bias remained positive until closing time. We are still aiming at reaching the 11,700 mark during the course of the next couple of weeks and 11,300 continues to remain the support for the Nifty."

8. 30 AM: Closing

Domestic benchmarks erased early gains on account of mixed global cues and ended tad higher on Tuesday, amid heavy buying in banking and financials. Extending gains for the third straight session, the S&P BSE Sensex ended 44 points higher at 38,843. The Nifty 50 index closed mere 5 points higher at 11,472.

