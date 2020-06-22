Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises over 400 points, Nifty at 10,367; Bajaj twins, Cipla top performers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Sensex and Nifty opened majorly higher on Monday's opening bell, in line with the trend overseas. Sensex was rising 411 points higher to 35,143 and Nifty climbed 122 points higher to 10,366. On Friday, Sensex ended 523 points higher at 34,731 and Nifty ended 152 points higher to 10,244. Meanwhile, companies set to announce their earnings are Dhanlaxmi Bank, GTL, Kirloskar Industries, Info Edge, Aegis Logistics, Apollo Hospitals, Sudarshan Chemicals, Morepen Labs, GE Power, NDTV, Onmobile Global and Skipper among others.

10. 28 AM: Reliance Industries share price gains 2.5%

Reliance Industries share price continued to move higher, hitting a fresh record high of Rs 1804.1, rising 2.53% on BSE. The stock of th eoil conglomerate has also hit a market cap of $150 billion, becoming 1st Indian company ever do so.

10. 14 AM: Cipla top gainer on NSE

Cipla shares were trading as the top gainer on NSE Nifty, rising over 9% on Monday's opening session after the drug company along with Hetero received an emergency marketing approval for Remdesivir for the treatment of severe Covid-19 patients from the drug controller of India.

Cipla shares opened with a gain of 9.25% today and hit a new 52 week high of Rs 696 today

Cipla is trading higher than its 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock has risen 2.95% in one week, 3.65% in one month and 38% since the beginning of the year.

10.06 AM: Nifty outlook

On Friday, the index has given breakout from its long-term moving average (100-day SMA) and regained 10,200 mark. Its key technical indicators are also positively poised. This could lead the index towards 10,500 and 10,800 levels. On the lower side, its medium-term moving average (50-day EMA) will act as a key reversal point for the index, which is placed at 9,706 mark.

As for the day, support is placed at around 10,090 and then at 10,000 levels, while resistance is observed at 10,330 and then at 10,470 level

9. 55 AM: Global cues

U.S. stock futures, Asian stocks erased losses and held flat on Monday, trying to shake off worries that rising coronavirus cases in the United States. The pandemic is accelerating globally with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday.

Wall Street closed lower yesterday after Apple Inc said on Friday it would temporarily shut 11 U.S. stores as coronavirus cases rise in some states, triggering selling in stocks.

9.34 AM: Stocks to watch today on June 22

Glenmark Pharma, HDFC, HDFC Bank, Cipla, Bajaj Electricals, Cadila and Dhanlaxmi Bank among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Monday's trading session.

9.20 AM: Opening bell

Sensex and Nifty opened majorly higher on Monday's opening bell, bucking the general weak trend overseas. Sensex was rising 411 points higher to 35,143 and Nifty climbed 122 points higher to 10,366.

9.10 AM: Pre open session

Sensex and Nifty pre-opened majorly higher on Monday's opening bell, bucking the general weak trend overseas. Sensex was rising 160 points higher to 34,892 and Nifty climbed 96 points higher to 10,322.

8.55 AM: Earnings today

Companies set to announce their earnings are Dhanlaxmi Bank, GTL, Kirloskar Industries, Info Edge, Aegis Logistics, Apollo Hospitals, Sudarshan Chemicals, Morepen Labs, GE Power, NDTV, Onmobile Global and Skipper among others.

8.50 : FII/ DII action

On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 1,237 crore while DIIs sold Rs 880.66 cr ore worth in equities on Friday

8.40 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, Rupee, the local currency, ended 6 paise lower at 76.20 per US dollar on Friday as against the last closing of 76.14 per dollar.

8.30 AM: Closing on Friday

On Friday, Sensex ended 523 points higher at 34,731 and Nifty ended 152 points higher to 10,244.