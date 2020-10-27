Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 100 points, Nifty at 11,805; NTPC, Asian Paints, Nestle top gainers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on October 27: Market indices opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, amid positive global equities. SGX Nifty on the Singapore Exchange was rising by 45 points, indicating positive trend in domestic grounds today. Meanwhile, September quarterly earnings announcements by Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Amara Raja Batteries, Castrol India, Ceat, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex ended 540 points lower at 40,145 and Nifty fell 162 points lower at 11,767.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

10.00 AM: Nifty technicals

On markets today --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The Nifty went below the crucial 11750 support level upon opening but has reclaimed the 11800 mark. It is imperative it keeps above 11750 otherwise the sell side of the market can be threatened. On the upside 11900-11950 is the resistance point. For any upside to resume, we would need to get past that level."

9. 51AM: Market outlook

Geojit Financial said in ite note," The directional breakout that we were seeking yesterday evolved, but having come close to the 15Oct low, without penetrating it, a pull back higher would be the first favoured move today. Such a move ideally aims for 11845, before bears re appear and weigh the prospects of 11300 or 10500. This view will be in reckoning in the coming days, but is less favoured now. Meanwhile, a successful push above 11845-11868 could revive the upside view."

9. 30 AM: Global markets

Asian stocks were mostly trading in red, tracking weak cues from Wall Street soaring global coronavirus cases and shrinking hopes for a U.S. stimulus deal before the election.

European equities fell on Monday as the resurgence in the rise of COVID-19 cases caused concerns of a fresh set of lockdowns, reducing economic activity further. In Europe, Spain announced a state of emergency, while France registered a record increase in infections over the weekend. Italy ordered bars to close early and shut public gyms in a bid to stem a resurgence of the second wave of cases through Europe.

9. 22 AM: Stocks to watch today on October 27

SBI, HDFC Bank, NTPC, IDBI Bank, SpiceJet, Cummins among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session

Stocks in news: SBI, HDFC Bank, NTPC, IDBI Bank, SpiceJet, Cummins

9. 11 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 119.42 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 979.16 crore in the Indian equity market on 26 October, provisional data showed.

9.00 AM: Earnings today

Investors are also awaiting Sept quarter earnings reports will provide a clear picture of the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic-induced lockdown.

Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Amara Raja Batteries, Castrol India, Ceat, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, JM Financial, Man Industries, Mangalam Organics, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Sanofi India, SKF India, Suven Life Sciences and VST Industries among others are scheduled to announce their September quarter results today.

8.50 AM: Market outlook

As per Reliance Securities, NSE-NIFTY resumed its southward journey post multiple indecisive formations. Yesterday, weakness across the globe dragged the index to 6-days low. Due to another strong bearish formation on the daily chart, its key technical indicators turned in favor of bears. As mentioned earlier, our near-term bearish stance will remain intact and we continue to believe that a sustainable move below its crucial support point of 11,661 mark confirm the short-term bearish reversal and. That could drag the index towards 11,400 and 11,200 levels subsequently. On the higher side, its psychological hurdle point-12,000 level will cap the up-move.

As for the day, support is placed at around 11,672 and then at 11,576 levels, while resistance is observed at 11,903 and then at 12,039 levels.

8. 40 AM: Rupee closing

On the currency front, Indian rupee depreciated 23 paise and settled at 73.84 per US dollar on Monday amid muted domestic equities and strong American currency. On Friday, the Indian Rupee slipped 7 paise to settle at 73.61 per US dollar

8. 30 AM: Closing

Market indices ended majorly negative on Monday, amid weak cues from Asian and European equities. Sensex ended 540 points lower at 40,145 and Nifty fell 162 points lower at 11,767.

Sensex falls 540 points, Nifty ends below 11,800: Key factors behind the market crash