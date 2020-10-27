Stocks in news: SBI, HDFC Bank, NTPC, IDBI Bank, SpiceJet, Cummins

Stocks to watch today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors are also awaiting July- Sept quarter earnings that are scheduled to be released today. Companies set to announce their earnings are Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Amara Raja Batteries, Castrol India, Ceat, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

Share Market News Live: Sensex rises 50 points, Nifty at 11,807; NTPC, Asian Paints, Nestle top gainers

State Bank of India: The lender has raised Rs 5,000 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds.

HCL Technologies: Company has completed the acquisition of Cisco's Self Optimizing Network (SON) Technology.

HDFC Bank: Aditya Puri retired as the Managing Director of the bank on October 26 upon reaching 70 years of age. Sashidhar Jagdishan has been appointed as the new chief executive and managing director of the largest private sector lender.

NTPC: The company will consider share buyback on November 2.

Max Ventures and Industries: The company reported loss at Rs 2.2 crore in Q2FY21 against profit at Rs 9.15 crore. Company's revenue fell to Rs 289 crore from Rs 434.6 crore YoY.

IDBI Bank: Company plans to consider raising of funds through issue of equity shares through qualified institutions placement.

Cosmo Films: Company plans to buy back shares worth Rs 73 crores at Rs 576 per share.

Kansai Nerolac: Company's board plans to consider interim dividend on November 3.

SpiceJet: Company will launch eight new flights between India and Bangladesh under the air bubble agreement between the two countries, starting November 5.

Great Eastern Shipping: Company has approved the issue of 1,500 secured non-convertible debentures of Rs 10 lakh each aggregating to Rs 150 crore by way of private placement.

Cummins India: Company said it has successfully completed BS-IV emission standard certification tests for its wheel equipment at the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT).

GHCL: Company reported consolidated net profit at Rs 84.86 crore for the quarter ended September 2020 as against a net profit of Rs 116.84 crore in the same period last year.

Torrent Pharma: The company reported profit at Rs 310 crore in Q2FY21 compared to Rs 244 crore during the same period last year. Company's revenue rose to Rs 2,017 crore from Rs 2,005 crore YoY.

Finolex Industries: The company reported net profit at Rs 122.8 crore in Q2FY21 as against Rs 102.3 crore same period last year. Company's revenue grew to Rs 585.8 crore from Rs 576.7 crore YoY.

M&M Financial: The company reported higher net profit at Rs 303.5 crore in Q2FY21 as against Rs 251.8 crore same period last year. Company's AUM increased to Rs 81,682 crore from Rs 72,732 crore YoY.

Angel Broking: The company reported profit at Rs 74.5 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 19.2 crore during the same period last year. Company's revenue jumped to Rs 09.8 crore from Rs 171.8 crore YoY.

Forbes & Company: ICRA has revised long term credit rating to BB+/Negative from BBB+/Negative.

Earnings today: Bharti Airtel, Tata Motors, Amara Raja Batteries, Castrol India, Ceat, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, JM Financial, Man Industries, Mangalam Organics, Nippon Life India Asset Management, Sanofi India, SKF India, Suven Life Sciences and VST Industries among others are scheduled to announce their September quarter results today.