Share Market Update: Sensex ends 483 points higher, Nifty at 9,313; Kotak Bank, TCS, Infosys top performers

Sensex, Nifty Updates on April 22, 2020: Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed on a bullish note on Thursday, amid positive cues from most Asian and European counterparts. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex closed 483 points higher at 31,863 and NSE 50-share index Nifty ended 126 points higher at 9,313. ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, TCS, Infosys were among the top gainers. In terms of sector, barring FMCG and PSU Pharma, all the other sectors closed in the green. IT gained 4%, while banking and financials ended 2-3% higher.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today:

4.00 PM: Global cues

Bucking the general bullish trend, European markets opened in red today, although CAC index recovered later to trade marginally higher. SGX Nifty also ended 1.5% or 140 points higher at 9,306. Except Shanghai and Strait Times, all the other Asian indices ended in green. Meanwhile, US DOW futures were trading lower since early morning and fell 45 points or 0.21% lower at 23,209 by today's closing session.

3.45 PM: Closing bell

3.30 PM: Hind Copper share price climbs over 3%

Hind Copper share price climbed over 3% to the day's high of Rs 26.15 on BSE today after the company announced that rating firm ICRA has revised outlook on company's long-term rating from Stable to Negative.

3.20 PM: Global cues

Bucking the general bullish trend, European markets opened in red today, with FTSE and DAX falling over 0.50% each and CAC down 0.30%. SGX Nifty also fell from day's high and traded 0.75% or 69 points higher at 9,236. Except Shanghai, all the other Asian indices traded in green. Meanwhile, US DOW futures were trading lower since early morning and fell 63 points or 0.31% lower at 23,2

3.10 PM: Deepak Nitrite share price climbs over 7%

Deepak Nitrite shares gained in early trade today after the company announced that it has partially re-started operations at all its manufacturing plants across the country as it is a supplier of raw material required for the production of essential commodities. Following this, Deepak Nitrite shares opened with a gain of 4.72% and later touched an intraday high of Rs 489.8, rising 7.13% on BSE.

3.00 PM: Welspun Corp share price rises 2.6%

Welspun Corp share price climbed 2.6% to the intraday high of S 66.75 today after the pipe maker said it has partially resumed manufacturing operations at its pipe facilities at Jamunia located near Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, on the lines of the government's order to lift the national lockdown in a phased manner.

2.45 PM: Alembic Pharma share price jumps 10% post Q3 earnings

Alembic Pharma net profit jumped 81% to Rs 224.93 in Q4 FY20 as against Rs 124cr registered during a same quarter last year. Compay posted 84% growth in revenue on a yearly basis to Rs 1,207.72 in Q4 FY20 as against Rs 930.32 cr during Q4 FY19. Both profit and revenue were flat on a sequential basis.

Following the result, Alembic Pharma share price jumped 9.64% and touched an intraday high of Rs 699.05 on BSE, as against the last closing value of Rs 637.60 on BSE.

2.40 PM Market Update

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty traded near day's high, tracking bullish trend from most Asian and European counterparts. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex rose 415 points higher at 31,794 and NSE 50-share index Nifty rose 107 points to 9,294.

2.30 PM: Rupee ends at 76.07 per dollar

Rupee the local unit, closed at 76.07 per dollar as against last close of 76.67 per US dollar.

2.20 PM: Aurobindo Pharma share price rises over 3%

Aurobindo Pharma share price touched an intraday high of Rs 665, rising 3.45% on BSE after the company said it recieved approval from drug regulator US FDA for Pantoprazole Sodium Injectable (40 Mg).

2.10 PM: RBI announces open market purchase, sale of govt securities

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday said that it has decided to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of government securities under open market operations (OMO) for Rs 10,000 crore each on April 27.

'The purchase and sale of securities will be done on a review of current and evolving liquidity and market conditions,' RBI said in a statement.

2.00 PM: Narayana Hrudayalaya share price rises over 4%

Narayana Hrudayalaya share price touched an intraday high of Rs 297, rising 4.3% on BSE after Mutual Funds raised stake in the company to 13.93% in Q4FY20 from 5.64% in Q3FY20. I nt he meanwhile, CDC Group PLC and CDC India Opportunities exited during March quarter.

1.50 PM: MCX Gold rises by Rs 245

MCX Gold rose marginally today. Gold June Futures on MCX traded 0.50% or 245 points higher at 46,412 per 10 gm as against the last closing of 46,189. MCX Gold opened at 46,280 per 10 gm and rose to the intraday high of 46,530.

1.40 PM: KNR Constructions share price climbs almost 8%

KNR Constructions share price rose 7.89% after the company's SPVs restarted collection of user fee (toll) on all NHAI projects.

1.30 PM: Global cues turn negative

Bucking the general bullish trend, European markets opened in red today, with FTSE and DAX falling over 0.50% each and CAC down 0.30%.

SGX Nifty also fell from day's high and traded 0.75% or 69 points higher at 9,236. Except Shanghai, all the other Asian indices traded in green.

Meanwhile, US DOW futures were trading lower since early morning and fell 63 points or 0.31% lower at 23,284.

1.20 PM: Benchmarks erase gains

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty earsed earlier gains as markets globally fell from day's high, with European indices opening in the red territory. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex rose 280 points higher at 31,669 and NSE 50-share index Nifty rose 92 points to 9,279

1.10 PM: Piramal Enterprises share price rises over 5%

Piramal Enterprises share price touched an intraday high of Rs 886, rising 5.46% on BSE after the company said that CARE has reaffirmed credit rating for the company's long-term NCDs and commercial paper at AA/Stable and A1+.

1.00 PM: Parag Milk Foods share price climbs almost 10%

Parag Milk Foods share price opened with a gain of 3.13% and later touched an intraday high of Rs 100, rising 9.95% on BSE. The company announced today that the company promoters have released 75,00,000 equity shares out of the existing 186,93,000 equity shares pledged by them with Kotak Mahindra Investments

12.50 PM: Positive global trend

Worldwide market sentiments turned optimistic over slowing of new virus cases, with death toll in countries considered corona hotspots also signalling signs of slowing down. Rally in US oil prices following a volatile session, better-than-expected US corporate earnings and promise of more US government aid kept market sentiment positive in Wall Street. Asian counterparts followed the bullish trend, with SGX Nifty and Nikkei trading 1.5% higher by the afternoon session.

12.40 PM: Most sectors in green

In terms of sector, barring FMCG, all the other sectors were trading the green. Pharma and auto were up 1% each, while all the other indices gained over 2%.

12.30 PM: Indices rise higher

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty were trading strongly bullish by the afternoon session on Thursday, backed by strong overseas markets that rose amid recovery in crude prices. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex rose 450 points higher at 31,829 and NSE 50-share index Nifty rose 130 points to 9,319.

12.20 PM: Coronavirus toll

There 26.37 lakh confirmed cases worldwide and almost 1.84 lakh deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak.

In India the number of active coronavirus cases reported has risen to 21,370 cases including 681 deaths and 4,370 recoveries.

12.10 PM: Torrent Pharma share price rises over 4%

Torrent Pharma share price touched an intraday high of Rs 2,550 rising 4.29% on BSE, after the company said rating firm India Ratings has affirmed company's long-term issuer rating at 'IND AA', with 'Stable' outlook.

12.00 PM: Zee Entertainment Enterprises' share price top gainer on NSE

Share price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises rose 10 percent intraday after Florida Retirement System (FRS) acquired more half a percent stake in the firm on April 22. Zee Entertainment share price rose up to 14.06% to Rs 172.8 compared to the previous close of Rs 151.50 on BSE.

The stock opened 4% higher at Rs 157.45 today. Total 15.09 lakh shares amounting to turnover of Rs 24.96 crore changed hands on BSE.

11.50 AM: Britannia Q4FY20 Bloomberg estimates

-Net sales seen 0.6 percent higher at Rs 2,817 crore

-Ebitda seen 2 percent higher at Rs 446 crore Ebitda

-Margins seen expanding to 15.8 percent from 15.6 percent

-Net profit seen 9.5 percent higher at Rs 323 crore

-Volumes likely to remain flat in biscuits, dairy

11.40 AM: Rupee rises 48 paise to 76.20 per dollar

Rupee, the Indian currency benchmark, opened higher at 76.31 per dollar, and later gained further ground to touch 76.20, registering a rise of 48 paise over its previous close of 76.68 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, was trading 0.02% higher at 100.40.

11.20 AM: Vodafone share price climb almost 15%

Vodafone shares rallied almost 15% on Thursday as Vodafone Plc announced that it was making an advance payment of $200 million to its India JV with Aditya Birla Group-Vodafone Idea, which was earlier due on September 2020. The parent firm said in a statement that it has accelerated the payment to tide over any liquidity crisis arising out of the coronavirus outbreak.

Following the update, shares of Vodafone Idea climbed 14.9% higher to the day's high of Rs 4.55 on BSE as against the last closing value of Rs 3.96. Vodafone's share price have risen 14.66 in the last 2 sessions

11.00 AM: Britannia top gainer ahead of results

Britannia shares were rising ahead of Q4 earnings today and touched an intraday high of Rs 3243.25, gaining 9.86% on BSE today.

10.45 AM: Brent crude rises 3%

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures bounced back to green territory and traded 3.16% higher at USD 21.02 per barrel.

10.30 AM: Market rises further

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty traded higher on Thursday, backed by strong overseas markets that rose amid recovery in crude prices. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex traded 315 points higher at 31,700 and NSE 50-share index Nifty rose 75 points to 9,290.

10.15 AM: Gainers and losers today

ONGC, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, TCS and L&T were among the top gainers. On the other hand, Titan, M&M, Maruti, PowerGrid, Tech Mahindra and HDFC Bank were among the laggards.

9.45 AM: Stocks to watch today on April 23

Britannia, Bharti Infratel, Torrent Pharma, TVS Motors among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Thursday's trading session.

9.35 AM: FII/ DII action on Wednesday

On a net basis, FIIs sold off Rs 1,326 cr and DIIs bought Rs 863.2 cr in equities on Wednesday

9.30 AM: Global markets in green as oil rebounds

US stocks bounced on Wednesday, recovering from losses of a two-session slide as US oil prices rallied following a volatile session. Better-than-expected US corporate earnings and promise of more US government aid kept market sentiment positive. However, US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 23248, down 108 points or 0.46%.

Brent Crude traded at $20.67 per barrel, up 1.47%.

Asian stocks edged higher, tracking gains on Wall Street, as investors took some comfort from earnings reports and signs the coronavirus outbreak is easing, with oil prices rebounding.

9.25 AM: Opening bell

Indices erased gains and opened flat to positive bias today, amid bearishness in SGX Nifty that traded down 31.80 points at 9,156.50. BSE 30-share barometer Sensex opened 50 points lower at 31,429 and NSE 50-share index Nifty rose 24 points to 9,211

9.15 AM: Earnings today

Companies set to announce their earnings are Britannia, Bharti Infratel, Hathway Cable & Datacom, Amal, Network 18, TV 18 Broadcast and Mahindra CIE Automotive.

9.10 AM: Pre -open session

Sensex has opened 265 points higher today at 31,6464and NSE Nifty rose 45 points to 9,232.

9.05 AM: Rupee closing on Wednesday

Rupee ended stronger at 76.67 per dollar as compared to the last closing value of 76.84 on Wednesday.

9.00 AM: Coronavirus Toll

8.50 AM: Market Expectations

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a positive note on Thursday, backed by strong global cues. Investors worldwide were optimistic over slowing of new virus cases, with death toll in countries considered corona hotspots also signalling signs of slowing down.

8.40 AM: Wednesday's Closing bell

Benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed on a bullish note on Wednesday, followng positive trend from overseas amid heavy buying in index heavyweights like Reliance Industries, Asian Paints, Nestle and Maruti. BSE Sensex closed 742 points higher 31,379 and NSE Nifty ended 205 points higher at 9,187.

