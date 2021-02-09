Share Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty close tad lower after hitting record high; NTPC, TCS, SBI top losers

Sensex, Nifty LIVE Updates on February 9: Share market indices turned volatile on Tuesday after rising for six sessions straight, amid mixed global equities and closed flat with negative bias. Sensex ended 19 points lower at 51,329 and Nifty fell by 6 points to 15,109. Both indices hit fresh lifetime highs of 51,753 and 15,237 in early trade. Both benchmark indices have gained over 11% in seven straight sessions. Meanwhile, quarterly earnings announcements by Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aries Agro, Aster DM Healthcare, BASF India, Berger Paints India, Burger King India will also set the tone for the stock market today. Yesterday, Sensex closed 617 points higher at 51,348 and Nifty climbed 191 points to end at 15,115.

Here's a look at the LIVE updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

4.00 PM: Closing on Tuesday

Share market indices turned volatile on Tuesday after rising for six sessions straight, amid mixed global equities and closed falat with negative bias. Sensex ended 19 points lower at 51,329 and Nifty fell by 6 points to 15,109.

3. 54PM: Nifty technical outlook

Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical at CapitalVia Global Research said,"The market witnessed extend the gain further after the decisive break from the Nifty 50 Index level of 15000. The market has already attained the projected level of 15230-15250. The level of 15230-15250 act as short-term resistance. The momentum indicators like RSI, MACD to show divergence, supporting our view that the market is likely to pause around this level."

3. 41 PM: Market update

S Ranganathan, Head of Research at LKP Securities said,"Markets remained strong before giving away all its gains in Afternoon Trade due to profit-taking in Autos and select pivotals. The broader markets, however, witnessed the demand for FMCG stocks, Insurers, select NBFC's and Gas stocks"

3. 37 PM: Nifty Tech View

Rohit Singre, Senior Technical Analyst at LKP Securities said,"Index has witnessed a profit booking in the last hour of the session and closed a day at 15110 with minimal loss. Going forward 15k will act as supreme support any dip near 15k mark will be again buying opportunity with keeping overall stop out levels below 15k and if index managed to hold above-said levels then again we may see some bounce in index towards 15255 odd levels which is immediate and strong hurdle on the higher side."

3. 22PM: Top gainers and losers

Asian Paints, Axis Bank, ONGC, HDFC, Titan, L&T top gainers while SBI, Kotak Bank, Dr Reddy, NTPC, TCS were among the top losers

3. 10 PM: Nifty outlook

Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"Nifty chugged along early in the day hitting new peaks, helped by private banks and the energy sector. But it has not been a broad-based move so far though, with yesterday's winners like metals and auto giving away their gains. Clearly, traders are looking to take some money off the table, with Nifty having extended its gains for the seventh straight session post-Budget"

3.00 PM: NSE Vix index today

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, fell 1.05% to 23.7050.

2. 51 PM: Global markets today

Overseas, Asian stocks are mostly higher on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street that saw the major indexes rallying to record closing highs as investor were optimistic by stimulus hopes and an accelerated vaccine rollout, increasing prospects of a speedier economic recovery from the global health crisis. Biden has set a goal to administer at least 100 million COVID vaccine doses during his first 100 days in office.

European stocks were almost flat on Tuesday.

2. 41 PM: Ashoka Buildcon Q3 outlook

JM Financial said in its note," Ashoka Buildcon (ABL) reported an operationally weak quarter with 190bps contraction in margins despite flattish YoY growth in execution. Net Profit was flattish YoY despite lower EBITDA led by 28% YoY growth in other income and 8% /24% YoY fall in finance cost and depreciation. Management has guided for flattish FY21 revenues (asking sales growth of c.40% YoY for 4Q FY21) driven by pick up in 2 Bihar EPC projects which have just entered execution phase. Given subdued YTD OI of INR 19bn (-33% YoY) while management has cut its FY21 inflow guidance to INR 40bn (vs INR 50bn earlier). However, they guide for inflows of INR 50-60bn in FY22. Management is also hopeful of completing sale of its BOT subsidiary (Ashoka Concessions ltd - ACL), in near future where non-binding, term sheets have been signed. Sale of assets will remove the overhang of potential pay-out to SBI-Macquarie fund.

The recent cut in inflow guidance and margins is a dampener, in an environment where other peers like PNC (see report) have garnered strong growth in orders. Fresh inflows from NHAI and pending BoT sale which removes pay-out overhang to Macquarie (Exhibit 4) can be key re-rating triggers. At CMP, ABL trades at c.6x FY22 SA EPS, against our TP of INR 125, which implies 9x FY22 EPS and already factors outflow of INR 1.4bn to Macquarie."

2. 35PM: GCPL Q3 outlook

JM Financial said in its note," GCPL's 3QFY21 earnings were in-line with our expectations. Revenue growth was quite similar between domestic (+11%) and international operations (+9%) whilst on profits, it was a strong international performance that helped offset margin pressures in India. To us, the key result highlight was the strong delivery in Africa 17% CC revenue growth on a soft but not all that weak a base, and a 30% growth in EBITDA these were, however, partly offset by a weak performance in Indonesia. India HI growth remained tepid and was the other disappointment from the result - the illegal incense sticks menace has not entirely gone away yet, it seems; this caused GCPL's performance to lag its domestic peers like Marico and Dabur. At 39-40x NTM earnings, however, we believe risk-reward is favourable, more so since Africa is beginning to look much better after the new Business Head (ex-Nestle) took charge of the geo; the market has typically rewarded successful management changes and we believe a decisive sign of Africa turnaround would have positive ramification for the stock."

2. 16 PM: SBI share clocks 47% jump in 7 days

State Bank of India (SBI) shares gained over 42% in the last seven consecutive sessions of gains since the company announced its December quarter numbers.

Today, SBI shares traded 1.66% higher at the day's high of Rs 403.45 as against the last closing price of Rs 396.85. The stock of SBI opened at Rs 397.40, and also hits a day's low fo Rs 389.10. SBI stock is trading 1.9% away from 52 week high of Rs 408.35, hit on February 5, 2021. Shares of SBI, with Rs 1 face value have risen 24% in one year. State Bank of India is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-day moving averages.

2.07 PM: Mid-Market outlook

Likhita Chepa, Senior Research Analyst, CapitalVia Global Research Limited - Investment Advisor said,"Markets continue to follow the positive momentum after the positive global cues and rallied to make a high of 15237.90, and currently is trading at 15219. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) investment in the Indian market is at 5 year high in December which has led to a rally in the market. FPIs continue their buying in the current quarter as well. India's anti-trust regulator, Competition Commission of India (CCI) is investigating if steelmakers colluded to hike rates, which have shot up by more than 45 percent since June 2020, the impact can be seen on the sectoral stocks after the initial movement. Except auto sector all other major sectors have been trading in green. Asian paint and ONGC were the top contributors while M&M and Tata motors were the top losers."

1. 56 PM: Sun TV Network outlook

LKP Securities said,"We witnessed a one-off tepid Q3 on both Ad as well as subscription business front. However, IPL supported the numbers very well. Going forward, fresh new content on TV, OTT and Movies will help in come back of all the three businesses. Pick up in digitization in TN and materialization of new cable deals will further add to the numbers. Definitely there will be a negative impact of content investment on margins, but margins may get support from market share wins and further digitization along with OTT proliferation. We expect FY 22 numbers to bounce back well and reach FY 20 levels if not higher. With strong cash, dividend payout, return ratios and attractive valuations of 11.2x FY23E, we maintain our BUY rating with an enhanced target price of ?638 on rolled over estimates of FY 23E."

1. 44 PM: Bharat Petroleum Q3 outlook

JM Financial said in its note," BPCL's 3QFY21 EBITDA and PAT beat our and consensus estimates due to higher other income and normalised staff expense. Core marketing margin was strong, but was offset by weak core GRM and lower inventory gains. We raise our FY21 EBITDA by 7% to account for 3QFY21 results; however our FY22/FY23 EBITDA remains unchanged while TP is revised to INR 460/share (from INR 455/share). Refining margin outlook continues to be challenging; however, we maintain BUY on valuation grounds (trading at 1.4x FY23 P/B vs 3-year avg. of ~1.8x) and due to robust marketing margin outlook. Further, potential privatisation provides significant value creation optionality."

1. 36 PM: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) shares rise up to 5%

BPCL shares opened with a gain of 2.41% today and later touched an intraday high of Rs 438.7, rising 4.49% after the company's net profit surged 120.3% to Rs 2,777.62 crore on 10.7% decline in net sales to Rs 66,731.39 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

1. 25PM: NMDC shares gain 7%

NMDC opened 7% higher at the intraday high of Rs 126 after the state-run miner's standalone net profit increased 53.2% to Rs 2108.9 crore on a 44.9% jump in net sales to Rs 4355.1 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20. EBITDA margin improved to 66% in Q3 FY21 from 50% in Q3 FY20.

1.17 PM: Tata Consumer Products Limited- Q3FY21 Result update

Geojit Financial said in its report," Q3FY21, revenue spiraled 23.1% YoY to Rs. 3,070cr driven by robust volume growth and market share gains across divisions. EBITDA margin dwindled 100bps YoY to 11.8% on account of higher operating costs and tea price inflation. However, adjusted PAT rose 31.8% YoY to Rs. 224cr.

Given robust volume growth, economic revival and high growth potential from SoulFull to gain market share, we are positive on the company's performance. We upgrade our rating on the stock to BUY with a roll forward target price of Rs. 684 based on 48x FY23E EPS."

1.08 PM: NMDC Q3 outlook

Yash Gupta Equity Research Associate, Angel Broking said,"NMDC reported numbers inline expectation, NMDC limited reported revenue from operations for Q3FY21 at Rs 4,355 crores up by 45% YoY from Rs 3,006 crores in Q3FY20. Profit before tax for the quarter at Rs 2810 crores in Q3FY21 as compared to Rs 1645 crores up by 71% in Q3FY20. Profit after tax for the quarter at Rs 2,108 crores in Q3FY21 as compared to Rs 1,375 crores up by 53.3% in Q3FY20.

NMDC reported the numbers in line with expectations, and the company has reported very good growth in Iron Ore. We have a Neutral outlook towards NMDC Limited."

12. 52 PM: Balaji Amines hits new high

Shares of Balaji Amines zoomed 20% to hit a new high of Rs 1,514 on Tuesday's early session after its profit rose 162% to Rs 70.16 crore in the October-December quarter (Q3FY21) as against a profit of Rs 26.73 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Balaji Amines stock has risen 19.47% returns in the last 2 days. Balaji Amines stock price opened with a gain of 13.44% today at Rs 1435.30 and later touched an intraday high of Rs 1514, rising 19.66% on BSE.

Balaji Amines is trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages. M-cap of the stock with Rs 2 face vlaue Rs 4,638.53 crore as of today.

Balaji Amines stock rises 20% post Q3 earnings

12. 42 PM: YES Bank share falls after two sessions

Shares of YES Bank were trading marginally lower in Tuesday's early session. The stock has fallen after 2 days of consecutive gain.

The stock of private lender opened higher at Rs 17.10 against its previous close of Rs 17.05. The stock gained to day's high of Rs 17.15. Later, the stock erased gains and fell 1.7% to the intraday low of Rs 16.75.

YES Bank stock trades higher than 5 and 100-day moving averages but lower than 20, 50 and 200-day moving averages.

YES Bank share falls after two sessions

12.34 PM: Future Group shares rise up to 10%

Future Group stocks rallied in early trade today after the Delhi High Court stayed the implementation of a single-judge order to Future Retail Ltd (FRL) and various statutory authorities to maintain status quo regarding the Rs 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail.

While share of Future Consumer rose 8.86% at Rs 8.60, Future Lifestyle share gained 9.35% to Rs 90.60 on BSE. Future Consumer share is trading higher than 5 day, 20 day, 50 day and 100 day moving averages but lower than 200 day moving averages. The stock has lost 61.61% in one year and gained 0.82% since the beginning of this year.

Future Group shares rise up to 10% after Delhi HC lifts 'Status Quo' order on RIL deal

12. 23 PM: Nifty technical outlook

Reliance Research said in its note," NSE-NIFTY begun week on a firm note, as stable move above 15,000-level strengthened the index for its next leg of up-move. Yesterday, the index recorded new high of 15,160 and ended in gain for sixth trading session in a row. Overall market breadth turned in favour of the bulls and major sectors remained positive. Major technical indicators on the near-term timeframe chart oscillated into their overbought zone. The index has potential to test 15,250-level initially and 16,000-level subsequently. In case of decline, the index will find support at around 14,850-level initially and 14,700-level subsequently.

As for the day, support is placed at around 15,051 and then at 14,987 levels, while resistance is observed at 15,170 and then at 15,224 levels."

12. 16 PM: Market rises further

Share market indices opened on a bullish note on Tuesday, amid positive global equities. Sensex was trading 350 points higher at 51,700 and Nifty gained by 100 points to 15,215. Both indices hit fresh lifetime highs of 51,753 and 15,237 in early trade.

12. 10 PM: Cement Sector outlook

Reliance Research said in its note,"From the beginning of Feb'21, the prices are hiked especially in Western region and part of Easter region like Odisha markets and the dealers have been communicated for likely price hikes in other pockets in the coming weeks.

In our view, rebound in demand environment is likely to sustain in FY22E with double-digit volume growth mainly on account of huge government spending on infrastructure and revival in investment activities. However, the prices are unlikely to witness any meaningful up-tick due to likely increase in non-trade sales, which may weigh on average price; and incremental new supply in the coming months. We continue to remain positive on the companies, which have built capacity to meet the incremental rise in demand."

12. 01 PM: Wall Street hits record high on stimulus hopes

Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs on Monday, as investors made risky bets on hopes that a fiscal relief package would lead to a speedy economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 188 points, or 0.60%, at the open to 31,336.49. The S&P 500 rose 18.82 points, or 0.48%, at the open to 3,905.65, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 87.8 points, or 0.63%, to 13,943.99 at the opening bell.

Wall Street hits record high on stimulus hopes

11. 54 AM: Torrent Pharma share drops 7% post Q3 results

Torrent Pharmaceuticals share touched an intraday low of Rs 2557.5, down 7.28% today after the company reported 18.33% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 297 crore. The company also reported 0.79% fall in total income to Rs 2,003 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.

11. 45 AM: RIL, Future Retail shares jump today

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price gained 1.7% intraday to Rs 1990, while shares of Future Retail jumped 9.97% to day's high of Rs 80.5 after the Delhi High Court has stayed the Single Judge Bench order directing "Status Quo" of Future Retail (FRL) -RIL deal, observing that Amazon had no reason to seek a status quo order, when it wasn't interested in the deal.

11. 37 AM: Market update

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index gained 0.34% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.56%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1392 shares rose and 1068 shares fell. A total of 137 shares were unchanged.

11. 22 AM: Bitcoin crosses $44,000 mark on $1.5 billion boost from Tesla

Bitcoin breached the $44,000 mark for the first time on Monday after Tesla revealed that it had invested around $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency last month. The digital currency surged over 15 per cent after Elon Musk-led electric car manufacturer said that it is expected to begin accepting payment for its cars and other products with it in the near future.

Bitcoin crosses $44,000 mark on $1.5 billion boost from Tesla

11. 13 AM: FPI holding in NSE-listed companies reaches 5-year high in Q3

FPIs' ownership in NSE-listed companies reached a five-year high of 22.74 percent in December 2020 on the back of huge net inflow of Rs 1.42 lakh crore by such investors in the third quarter. In comparison, the holding of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) was at 21.51 percent in the quarter ending September 2020, according to primeinfobase.com, an initiative of Prime Database Group. In terms of value, FPIs ownership reached an all-time high of Rs 41.83 lakh crore as of December 2020, up 29 percent from Rs 32.47 lakh crore in the preceding quarter, on account of rally in equity markets. FPIs are the largest non-promoter shareholders in the Indian market and their investment decisions have a huge bearing on the stock prices and overall direction of market, Pranav Haldea, Managing Director of Prime Database Group, said on Monday.

FPI holding in NSE-listed companies reaches 5-year high in Q3

11. 00 AM: Nifty technical outlook

Sameet Chavan (Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives, Angel Broking) said,"The bulls continue to dominate the market movement as we had another gap up opening yesterday to surpass the 15000 mark with an ease. Post the budget, it was the sixth straight session of gains and this vertical upmove has certainly overwhelmed traders with good returns. Yesterday, the banking index initially took the charge but as the day progressed, we witnessed some sector rotation with other sectors such as Auto, IT and Metals gaining momentum in the later half. There's no second thought about the trend for the market which continues to be up, but stock/sector specific approach is now providing good opportunities for traders. Hence, traders are advised to continue with a positive approach and look for stock specific opportunities. As far as levels are concerned, the 20 EMA on the hourly chart at 14970 is the support and till this is intact, one should look for buying opportunities on dips. On the flipside, 15200 followed by 15300 are the important levels to watch out for."

11. 52 AM: Stocks to watch today on February 9

Torrent Pharma, NMDC, Astrazeneca Pharma, Future Retail, Wipro, Tata Motors among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session

Stocks in news: Torrent Pharma, NMDC, Astrazeneca Pharma, Future Retail, Wipro, Tata Motors

11. 45 AM: Narayana Hrudayalaya- Q3 FY21 outlook

YES Securities said in its note, " Consolidated net debt of Rs 5.3bn (Out of which, debt worth US$43mn is FC). India business has recovered and has reached 80% of the pre-covid level. Overseas facility at Cayman island has come back to pre-covid level. Mumbai facility is going to be a children hospital only and break-even not possible in next few quarters. Our last rating is Reduce with a TP Rs270. We would most likely upgrade the stock taking into account margin trajectory and growth outlook and cover these factors in a seperate update."

10. 36 AM: Currency outlook

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities at CapitalVia Global Research said," The rupee opened on flat at 72.875 against the US dollar in opening trade on Tuesday morning, rising 0.08 paisa. FII bought 1876 CR into domestic equity market helped domestic currency to trade below 73.00 levels, however rumor of buying dollar from the RBI put pressure of on Rupee. One-year premium jumped to 3.70, highest in last 2 year. The U.S. Dollar Index is at 90.74 against currency basket near 21 days SMA indicating short term bullishness in the dollar. Asian Equity market trading marginal downside in the morning.

He added," Technically, USDINR Feb Future closed at 73.10. it is expected to trade with bullish momentum for the day, Spot pair took support of 72.80 and come up, it took resistance of 21 days SMA placed at 73.02 and closed below it, Breakout above this level with good volume take dollar further upside towards 73.20 levels. It is expected to open near 72.90, Strong Dollar index and intervention of RBI are defending 72.80 levels very strongly."

10. 23 AM: Britannia - Q3 FY21 result update

YES Securities said in its note, "6% topline growth, 250bps margin improvement and 22% PAT growth (9MFY21 11% volume and 14% revenue growth), market share gains for 36 straight quarters. While growth performance was disappointing, even the outlook going forward looks a bit soft with no sustainable demand tailwinds. The new adjacent categories remain the key driver for a pick-up in growth trajectory which needs to be closely watched. Margins, however, can offset that with most cost efficiency measures sustaining which can stabilize margins at much above historical levels. With no significant change to estimates, the stock is currently at 39x FY23E earnings which is among the cheapest in the FMCG pack and hence should gradually re-rate towards 45x indicating a fair value of close to Rs 4,050."

10. 15 AM: Market technical outlook

On markets opening --Manish Hathiramani, proprietary index trader and technical analyst, Deen Dayal Investments said,"The markets have continued their northward trajectory this morning and we are very close to the 15200 target. While a pause at these levels cannot be ruled out, the overall trend for the Nifty remains positive and we should target 15500 as the next level of resistance. A buy on dips is a prudent strategy to adopt in the current market scenario."

10. 05 AM: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail- Q3 FY21 result update

YES Securities said in its note, " Revenue up 100% qoq and recovered to 80% yoy; EBITDA flattish despite lower sales given better discount management and cost savings, total savings of 157crs on rent, employee, other costs in 3Q, product innovation and digitization efforts continue, opened 230 plus stores as footprint addition accelerated, strong CFO of 588crs (led by 325cr inventory reduction) helped paring debt, will reduce net debt by 90% to 250cr from FY20 levels. We would rate this as a mixed performance with the positives being growth in innerwear, recovery in Madura retail sales, better margins in Pantaloons, strong cash generation and the negatives being weak recovery in Pantaloons, margin decline in Madura and aggressive investments in ethnic wear. While valuations do have a room for re-rating, it would be contingent upon sustenance of balance sheet health which has improved post the equity infusions and strong cost controls which have driven margin improvement. At this stage, we would give higher weightage to strong growth prospects for the company and therefore be in the bullish camp."

9. 50 AM: Nifty Outlook

Geojit Financial said in its note,"The anticipated target of 15200 is within striking distance, but the oscillator divergences suggested yesterday are not ripe enough to force a turn lower. Atleast not yet. Towards this end, expect another upward thrust towards 15500, but this move is expected to be swift, and sustainability doubted. Meanwhile, we will pull up the downside market to 15,058, the reaction low of yesterday, but better support found at 14,977.

9. 40 AM: Torrent Pharma -Q3 FY21 result update (Rating: BUY)

YES Securities said in its note, "Healthy revenue visibility in 3 out of 4 key markets driven by revival in India, continued strength in Brazil and reboot in Germany. Benefit of optimization of low selling brands and field force in domestic market to be seen in Q4. 29% margin guidance in FY22 is a dampener and leads to cut in our margin assumption by a similar quantum. We believe margin hiccup is temporary due to costs revival which would reverse from FY23. Cut FY22/23 estimate by 12%/7% and accordingly lower TP to Rs3,400. BUY stays on a solid domestic franchise, growth in export markets ex-US and leaner balance sheet (net debt/EBIDTA back to pre-Unichem level in FY23)."

9. 35 AM: Market outlook

Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services said,"It is important to appreciate the fact that even in 2021 the Bull run continues to be global. But in February India has outperformed most markets and this can be attributed to the optimism generated by the excellent budget. Bank Nifty's outperformance stems from the better than expected Q3 numbers from banks. A large number of retail investors are recklessly day-trading in the market. This is not a healthy trend. Trading is for professional traders, not for retail investors. In the stock market, wealth is generated by remaining invested in quality stocks for long period. Timing the market is difficult, almost impossible, as proved by the current rally"

9. 22 AM: Market rises further

Sensex was trading 220 points higher at 51,569 and Nifty gained by 77 points to 15,193. Both indices hit fresh lifetime highs of 51,606 and 15,197 in early trade.

9.10 AM: Global markets

Overseas, Asian stocks are mostly higher on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street that saw the major indexes rallying to record closing highs.

In US, Wall Street reached all-time closing highs on Monday as investor optimism was stoked by prospects of a speedier economic recovery from the global health crisis, driven by increased stimulus and an accelerated vaccine rollout.

Biden has set a goal to administer at least 100 million Covid vaccine doses during his first 100 days in office, but he warned it will be very difficult to achieve herd immunity in the U.S. by the end of summer.

9.00 AM: Earnings today

Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Aries Agro, Aster DM Healthcare, BASF India, Berger Paints India, Burger King India, Central Bank of India, Chalet Hotels, Dhanlaxmi Bank, Endurance Technologies, Future Retail, GMDC, HCC, HEG, Indoco Remedies, Indian Overseas Bank, Jammu & Kashmir Bank, Lemon Tree Hotels, Max Financial Services, Mahanagar Gas, Muthoot Finance, Raymond, Shree Renuka Sugars, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Torrent Power and VST Tillers Tractors are among the top companies to announce their quarterly earnings.

8. 55 AM: FII action

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,876.60 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 504.86 crore in the Indian equity market on 8 February, provisional data showed.

8. 45 AM: Closing on Monday

Yesterday, Sensex closed 617 points higher at 51,348 and Nifty climbed 191 points to end at 15,115. Both indices hit fresh lifetime highs of 51,523 and 15,159 in early trade.

Investor wealth rises Rs 16.7 lakh crore in six sessions: Here's what lies ahead