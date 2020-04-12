Stocks in news: HDFC, TCS, Avenue Supermarts, ONGC and more

Key Highlights:

-India has recorded a total of 8,447 cases, 7,409 active cases, 273 deaths and 764 recoveries. In the last one week, confirmed cases have doubled to 8,447 mark, while total cases increased by 909 in last 24 hours.

-Most states requested the Prime Minister to extend the lockdown for 2 more weeks.

- On Thrusday, Sensex closed 1,265 points higher at 31,159 and Nifty ended 363 points higher at 9,111

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments.

HDFC: People's Bank Of China has bought 1.01% stake in company's shareholding

TCS: Company board plans to announce Q4, FY2019-20 results on April 16, 2020.

Avenue Supermarts: Company said nearly 50% of its stores remain closed for operations and that it continues to sell daily use essential items such as grocery and FMCG products. Overall, significantly lower than usual footfalls, the filing added.

ONGC: The company terminates contract with Dolphin Offshore Enterprises India. The balance portion of the above contract to be completed will be around Rs 222.32 cr. ONGC had also invoked four PBGs amounting to Rs36.63 cr given in connection with the above contract. The company is of the opinion that the above termination of contract and invocation of PBGs are illegal and therefore, appropriate legal action will be initiated against ONGC as per the provision of the contract, the filing added.

Amrutanjan Health Care: We strongly believe that our zero debt and cash reserves built diligently over time will help us come out of this pandemic with a position of strength. Also, our lower priced SKUs like Rs 2 balm and Rs 22 Sanitary Napkin will see greater acceptance as people value them during these taxing times.

Seamec: Company has bagged contract from ONGC for vessel Seamec II for a long term contract for a period of 5 years. As per the NOA, the Vessel is to be deployed within 150 days from the date of Notification of Award. The aggregate value of the contract is USD 127,717,725 exclusive of GST.

Bharat Dynamics: Company has recorded a turnover of Rs 3,095 cr for the financial year ended on March 31, 2020. The order book of the company as on 01/04/2020 stands at Rs 7,413 cr received during the quarter ended 31 March 2020.

