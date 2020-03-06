Stocks in the news: YES Bank, HPCL, PowerGrid, Meghmami Organics and more

Business Today
Last Updated: March 9, 2020  | 07:13 IST
Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments.

YES Bank: RBI announces the draft Scheme Of Reconstruction for YES Bank. As per RBI draft plan, SBI plans to invest in the reconstructed bank for up to 49% stake.

In another update, ICRA has cut the private lender's ratings on tier-II & tier-I bonds, As per ICRA, it has factored moratorium placed on the bank which will impact its ability to service liabilities.

HPCL: The company board has issued Non-Convertible Debentures worth Rs 1,400 crore on a private placement basis.

PowerGrid: The company broad has fixed Rs 5.96 per share as the interim dividend.

Meghmani Organics: The company has said that there has been no major impact on operations due to COVID-19 spread.

