Stocks in the news: YES Bank, HPCL, PowerGrid, Meghmami Organics and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Monday's trading session based on latest developments.

RBI announces the draft Scheme Of Reconstruction for YES Bank. As per RBI draft plan, SBI plans to invest in the reconstructed bank for up to 49% stake.

In another update, ICRA has cut the private lender's ratings on tier-II & tier-I bonds, As per ICRA, it has factored moratorium placed on the bank which will impact its ability to service liabilities.

HPCL: The company board has issued Non-Convertible Debentures worth Rs 1,400 crore on a private placement basis.

PowerGrid: The company broad has fixed Rs 5.96 per share as the interim dividend.

Meghmani Organics: The company has said that there has been no major impact on operations due to COVID-19 spread.