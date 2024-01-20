Clean Science, Suraj Estate & Prince Pipes among stocks that brokerages prefer on technical basis

scorecardresearch
Feedback

On the daily chart, Prince Pipes & Fittings have witnessed a strong volume breakout. The entire price action for the past 64 trading sessions has triggered the inverse H&S pattern breakout.

SUMMARY
  • Various brokerages are positive on a few stocks on a technical basis.
  • PL has a 'buy' call on Clean Science & IDBI Capital likes Price Pipes.
  • Anand Rathi has recently listed company Suraj Estate Developers.

Domestic brokerage firms including Anand Rathi, IDBI Capital and Prabhudas Lilladher are positive on the select stocks, namely- Clean Science and Technology Ltd, Suraj Estate Developers Ltd and Price Pipes & Fittings Ltd - amid the volatility in the broader markets. The brokerage firms believe that these stocks are headed for a strong upside in the near-term on the basis of their technical setup. Here what the analysts said about them:Clean Science and Technology | Buy | Target Price: Rs 1,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,400 Clean Science has been moving above the significant 200 DMA moving average, taking good support, and has recently made a higher bottom formation in the daily chart. It also recovered subsequently, and with the consolidation phase going on, the stock has the potential to rise from here on to still higher levels. The RSI has also indicated a steep rise and has maintained a positive bias. With rising volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 1,800, keeping a stop loss of Rs 1,400.Recommended By: Shiju Koothupalakkal, Technical Research Analyst at Prabhudas LilladherSuraj Estate Developers | Buy | Target Price: Rs 385 | Stop Loss: Rs 333 Recently, we witnessed some major traction in most of the newly listed stocks. The shares of Suraj Estate Developers was one of them and it has been moving in a rising channel. The stock is hovering near the lower end of this band. Thus, we advise traders to buy the stock in the range of Rs 352-348 with a stop loss of Rs 333 for an upside target of 385.Recommended By: Anand Rathi Share and Stock BrokersPrince Pipes & Fittings | Buy | Target Price: Rs 913 | Stop Loss: Rs 683 On the daily chart, Prince Pipes & Fittings have witnessed a strong volume breakout. The entire price action for the past 64 trading sessions has triggered the inverse head & shoulders pattern breakout. The target for the pattern is in the range Rs 900-915 levels. Technically, the weekly chart is gearing above the high of its past 100 weeks of trade, while the monthly time frame suggests strong bullish candle formation and crossing above the high of its monthly swing reversal point at Rs 760. The placement of the short and medium-term moving averages is positively placed, which suggests a positive near-term outlook. We recommend adding longs in the range of Rs 750-735 levels with stop losses placed below Rs 683 levels for targets at Rs 913 levels.Recommended By: Brijesh Ail, Head of Technical & Derivatives, IDBI Capital Markets & Securities

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Also read: Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 earnings preview: Net profit likely to rise in double digits asset quality may improve

Published on: Jan 20, 2024, 10:23 AM IST
