IIFL Finance, IRFC, Hindustan Copper, LIC shares top NSE turnover; YES Bank, HFCL lead volumes

GTL Infrastructure Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, YES Bank Ltd, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC), National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) and HFCL Ltd were among stocks that topped volume chart on NSE in Friday's session. On the other hand, IIFL Finance Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries Ltd were some of the NSE-listed companies seeing high turnover in the first hour of trading.

GTL Infrastructure topped the volume chart, as the stock saw 12,37,69,893 shares worth Rs 17 crore changing hands. The penny stock was trading flat at Rs 1.45 on NSE.

It was followed by Vodafone Idea, which saw 11,09,95,133 shares worth Rs 153.50 .46 crore changing hands. This stock gained 1.10 per cent to Rs 13.80. YES Bank shares were trading flat at Rs 21.15, even as 7,32,83,705 shares worth Rs 155 crore changed hands. IRFC was up 0.10 per cent at Rs 98.85, as 6,44,60,757 IRFC shares worth Rs 640 crore changed hands. Nalco surged 5.12 per cent to Rs 116.05 amid high volumes. HFCL also gained 5.56 per cent to Rs 110.40 amid surge in volume.

HFCL gained as the company said it has designed and developed multiple variants of its 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) customer premise equipment (CPE) products.

"With an aim to cater to the diverse needs of telecom service providers and end-users, the Company has revealed a comprehensive portfolio of indoor and outdoor 5G FWA CPE Products catering to multiple frequency bands, and multiple technology. The comprehensive portfolio of company's indoor and outdoor 5G FWA CPE Products will enable telecom operators to bridge the digital divide and expedite broadband penetration across urban and rural markets," it said.

Reliance Power, SAIL, GMR Infra, GMR Infra and Suzlon Energy Ltd were some other stocks that saw price appreciation amid high volumes.

In terms of turnover, while IIFL Finance topped the NSE chart. The NBFC also saw a turnover of Rs 1,046 crore. As per a media report, about 2.4 crore IIFL Finance shares, representing a 6.5 per cent stake changed hands at an average price of Rs 555 each. The floor price of the block deal was at a discount of around 7 percent to the stock's Thursday closing price of Rs 595.15, Moneycontrol suggested.

A CNBC-TV18 quoting suggested private equity firm Fairfax was among sellers in the block trade. As per the report, Fairfax sold a little over 5.2 per cent in today’s block deal. The report quoting sources suggested that long-only funds and DII were among buyers in the block deal.

HDFC Bank, Hindustan Copper, IRFC, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, LIC and Nalco were some other stocks that saw high turnover in Friday's trade.

