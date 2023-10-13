Renowned equity investors just increased stake in these 10 small-cap stocks; do you own any?

D-Street’s prominent equity investors such as Vijay Kedia, Dolly Khanna, Ashish Kacholia, Sunil Singhania, Mukul Agrawal, and Anil Kumar Goel, who are closely monitored by the investor community, have upped their investments in at least 10 small-cap stocks during the July-September quarter. Have a look:

Aeroflex Industries

Initial shareholding data showed that Ashish Kacholia held a 1.8 per cent stake in the newly listed Aeroflex Industries, manufacturers, and suppliers of environment-friendly metallic flexible flow solution products, as of September 30. Shares of the company listed a premium of 83 per cent at Rs 197.40 on August 31, 2023, against the issue price of Rs 108. The scrip traded at Rs 147.15 on October 11.

Sportking India

Data available further highlighted that Anil Kumar Goel lapped up over a 2 per cent stake in Sportking India in Q2. The company produces a well-diversified range of grey and dyed textile yarns to cater to the demands of the weaving and knitting industry in domestic as well as international markets. He was not among the key shareholders in the company in the previous quarters, according to Ace Equity.

TTK Healthcare

Ace investor Sunil Singhania’s Abakkus Diversified Alpha Fund held a 1.13 per cent stake in TTK Healthcare as of September 30. It was not among the major shareholders in the company in the preceding quarters.

Capacit’e Infraprojects, Prakash Industries, Gensol Engineering

Investor Mukul Agrawal increased his stake in Capacit’e Infraprojects for the second straight quarter. He raised his holding in the company to 8 per cent from 4.33 per cent in the preceding quarter ended June 2023. He had a 1.91 per cent stake in the company as of March 31, 2023. With a shareholding of more than 1 per cent in the September quarter, he also picked Prakash Industries and Gensol Engineering during the quarter gone by. Chennai-based investor Dolly Khanna also increased her stake in Prakash Industries to 3.2 per cent from 2.8 per cent earlier.

Talbros Automotive

Dolly Khanna also raised her stake in Talbros Automotive to 1.57 per cent in the September quarter from 1.50 per cent in the previous quarter. She had a 1.03 per cent stake in the company as of March 31, 2023.

Vaibhav Global

Mumbai-based investor Vijay Kedia bought an additional 50,152 shares of Vaibhav Global during the quarter. He had a 1.98 per cent stake in the company as of September 30, 2023, against a 1.95 per cent stake in the previous quarter ended June 30.

Huhtamaki India, Poddar Pigments

With a portfolio of more than Rs 450 crore, Ahmedabad-based Seetha Kumari is another investor on the list. She raised her stake in Huhtamaki India to 5.96 per cent in the September quarter against 5.23 per cent in the previous quarter. On the other hand, she also raised her stake in Poddar Pigments to 2.29 per cent from 1.58 per cent in the preceding quarter.

Also read: Stocks in news: Infosys, RITES, Paytm, Persistent Systems, IRCON and more

Also read: HCL Tech follows Infosys, cuts FY24 guidance. Can its shares sustain 2023 gains?