RIL, Zomato, Adani Enterprises shares saw MF buying in Oct; RBL Bank, MCX on sell list

Mutual funds were seen buying shares of largecap companies such as Reliance Industries Ltd, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Bajaj Auto Ltd, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Zomato Ltd & State Bank of India (SBI), while they were seen selling shares of HCL Technologies Ltd, Tata Motors and Apollo Hospitals Ltd during the month, data compiled by Nuvama Institutional Equities suggests.

In the midcap space, they were seen buying shares of Coforge Ltd, HDFC AMC Ltd, Max Healthcare & KEI Industries, while they sold stakes in Voltas, Vedant Fashions, Cummins India, SAIL and Max Financial.

In the smallcap space, a significant buying was seen in BSE, Sansera, NALCO, Angel One & PNB Housing while highest selling was observed in CDSL, Atul, Kalpataru Projects and Blue Star among others.

The month saw mutual funds buying a net Rs 87,200 crore worth shares at the time FPIs sold equities worth Rs 1,04,200 crore in the secondary market.

Net-net, the biggest buying for the month was seen in Reliance Industries, as MFs bought 6.14 crore RIL shares worth Rs 8,180 crore. It was followed by M&M (Rs 6,300 crore), HDFC Bank (Rs 5,880 crore), Axis Bank (Rs 4,060 crore), SBI (Rs 3,170 crore) and Bajaj Auto (Rs 2,700 crore).

Largecap stocks such as Larsen & Toubro Ltd (Rs 2,670 crore), Zomato (Rs 2,300 crore), Bharti Airtel (Rs 2,270 crore), IndusInd Bank (Rs 2,240 crore), Hindustan Unilever (HUL) (Rs 2,220 crore) and Maruti Suzuki India (Rs 2170 crore) saw over Rs 2,000 crore in MF buying. Adani Enterprises witnessed Rs 1,360 crore MF buying, PNB 1220 crore and BHEL Rs 770 crore.

On the flip side, RBL saw Rs 760 crore in net selling, followed by Cholamandalam Investment (Rs 630 crore), HCL Technologies (Rs 630 crore), IOC (Rs 600 crore), Torrent Power (Rs 580 crore) and CDSL (Rs 530 crore). Voltas (Rs 490 crore), MCX (Rs 450 crore), Vedanta (Rs 380 crore) and SAIL (Rs 380 crore) were other stocks that MFs sold in October.