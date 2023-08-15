Rs 1 lakh turned to Rs 50 lakh! These 15 little-known stocks delivered multibagger returns since last Independence Day

Everyone wants to earn enough wealth to achieve financial independence early in their life. Share market is one of the options which can help you to achieve the goal. The latest data showed that a couple of little-known stocks have delivered exceptional gains to investors since August 15 last year.

With a rally of nearly 5,220 per cent, a small-cap firm Taylormade Renewables emerged as the top gainer on the BSE in the last one year. Shares of the company have surged to Rs 652.20 on August 14, 2023 from Rs 12.26 on August 12 last year. The rally showed that an investment of Rs 1 lakh a year ago would have turned into more than Rs 50 lakh at present.

Pulsar International (up 3,770 per cent), Remedium Lifecare (up 3,227 per cent), Prime Industries (up 2,371 per cent) and K&R Rail Engineering (up 2,450 per cent) stood among other major movers on Dalal Street in the past one year.

RMC Switchgears, Jhaveri Credits & Capital, Shree Pacetronix, Virgo Global, Gujarat Toolroom, Alfa Transformers, Mercury EV-Tech, Northern Spirits, Kintech Renewables, Som Datt Finance Corporation also gained somewhere between 500-1400 per cent during the same period.

Before going ahead here is a disclaimer that stocks mentioned in the article is for information purpose only. Investors should consult their financial advisors before taking any position.

Market outlook

While retaining his bullish view on the domestic equity market, Amar Ambani, Group President and Head - Institutional Equities, YES Securities (India) said, “There has been some relief on the inflation front around the world, with prices of many commodities cooling off. It seems that this fall is more the outcome of the reinstatement of disrupted supply rather than demand destruction, which is an encouraging sign. We’ve seen some price rise in certain commodities recently, but even at elevated levels, it would be prudent to stay invested in assets rather than holding cash, risking inflation eating into your purchasing power. Once inflation cools substantially, as supplies get better and interest rate hikes take effect, we would see rate cuts in the year 2024.”

He further added that the domestic liquidity is strong. “As a result, we’re seeing big moves in mid and small caps. On the earnings front, even assuming the same level of GDP growth, earnings will rise faster for the listed universe, on account of continued market shift from unorganised to organised players, margin expansion, and better results from the financial space.”

On the other hand, Tejas Gutka, Fund Manager, Tata Mutual Fund holds a ‘Neutral’ view on the market. However, he prefers domestic sectors over export-oriented ones. “Within the domestic sectors, our preference is tilted towards the cyclical names over the structural ones. Some of the sectors that we are overweight on include financials, capital goods, building materials, and industrials. All of these sectors witness an improvement in growth with stable or improving margins,” Gutka said.

