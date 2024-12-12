Rs 1 lakh turned to Rs 9 crore in just one year: Here are the top 10 multi-baggers of 2024

The Indian stock market witnessed exceptional growth in certain companies across various sectors and industries in 2024, with some delivering multi-bagger one-year returns as of December 11, 2024. Data from ACE Equity shows that over the past 12 months, the benchmark BSE Sensex has delivered 17% returns, while the BSE SmallCap index surged 39%.

Meanwhile, select BSE-listed stocks have posted returns of up to 91,000% during this period. Here are the top 10 market performers over the last year:

Leading the pack is Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network, a major player in the film production, distribution, & entertainment industry. The company recorded an astonishing 91,161% return, with its market capitalisation soaring to Rs 5,465 crore from Rs 8 crore a year ago. Its share price soared from Rs 2.4 to Rs 2,153.8, making it the top performer of the year. Rs 1 lakh invested in this company a year ago would be valued now at over Rs 9 crore.

Another remarkable success story comes from Marsons, a major player in the electric equipment industry. The company posted a 2,763% return, as its stock price surged from Rs 8.4 to Rs 241.1. The company’s market cap grew to Rs 4,148 crore, reflecting the robust demand in the sector.

In the IT-software space, Bharat Global Developers emerged as a star performer with a 2,441% return. Its share price jumped from Rs 42.2 to Rs 1,073.5, pushing its market capitalisation to Rs 10,870 crore.

The auto ancillary industry also saw impressive growth, led by Eraaya Lifespaces, which achieved a 1,935% return. The stock climbed from Rs 8.8 to Rs 179.5, driving its market cap to Rs 3,393 crore.

Vantage Knowledge Academy, operating in the educational institutions sector, provided a stellar 1,823% return. The company’s share price rose from Rs 11.6 to Rs 222.9, boosting its market capitalisation to Rs 2,537 crore.

The finance-NBFC sector was represented by Ashika Credit Capital, which delivered a 1,675% return. Its stock price climbed from Rs 48.4 to Rs 859.1, with the market cap reaching Rs 2,164 crore.

Among companies in the cable industry, Diamond Power Infrastructure stood out with a 1,238% return. Its share price increased from Rs 12.0 to Rs 159.9, raising its market capitalisation to Rs 8,426 crore.

CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure, specialising in edible oil, impressed with a 1,061% return. The company’s market cap grew to Rs 1,217 crore as its share price climbed from Rs 37.5 to Rs 434.9.

In the IT - Software sector, TechNVision Ventures delivered an 882% return, with its stock price soaring from Rs 358.0 to Rs 3,516.5 and a market cap of Rs 2,207 crore.

The Construction - Real Estate sector was represented by RDB Infrastructure and Power, which posted a 754% return, raising its share price from Rs 68.1 to Rs 581.0. Its market capitalisation reached Rs 1,004 crore.

Lastly, Bondada Engineering, operating in the telecom infrastructure sector, delivered a robust 741% growth. Its share price climbed from Rs 82.1 to Rs 689.8, with a market cap of Rs 7,451 crore.

Note: BSE-listed companies with a latest market cap of over Rs 1000 crore were considered.