Stocks in news: Reliance Industries, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, Ambuja Cement, Adani Power and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings.

-On a net basis, FIIs offloaded Rs 916.42 crore while DIIs bought Rs 1,141.97 crore in equities on Monday.

-SEBI reduces broker fee and filing fee for issuers

-The number of coronavirus cases in India, as of 5PM on April 27, stand at 28,380, including 6,362 recoveries or and 886 deaths.

-While Sensex closed 415 points or 1.33% higher at 31,743, Nifty gained 127 points or 1.4% to 9,282 on Monday.

-Indian rupee, the local currency, ended higher by 21 paise at 76.24 per dollar on Monday.

Reliance Industries: The company announced that the board plans to consider Q4 results & rights issue proposal on April 30, 2020.

HDFC Life Q4: The company reported 14.6% fall(YoY) in its consolidated net profit to Rs 311.6 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020as against Rs 364.7 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's net premium income rose 2.2% (YoY) to Rs 10,476 crore in the January- March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 10,251.3 crore in the same period last financial year. Company's solvency ratio stood at 184% as compared to 188% on a yearly basis.

Adani Power Q4: The company reported 8.2% fall (YoY) in its total income to Rs 6,712 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 6,722 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's loss for the January-March quarter of the current fiscal came in at Rs 1,313 crore as compared to net profit of Rs 635 crore in the same quarter last financial year.

Ambuja Cements: The company reported net profit at Rs 399 crore, down 6.5% as compared to Rs 427 crore in a year ago period. Company's revenue for the quarter under review came in at Rs 2,827 crore, down 3.4% as compared to Rs 2,928 crore in the same quarter last financial year.

IndusInd Bank: Lender's Q4 FY20 consolidated net profit stood at Rs 301 crore, down 16% on a year-on-year. Bank's total provisions rose 56% to Rs 2,440 cr in the March quarter, while its net interest income rose 44.74% to Rs 3,231.19 crore, on a yearly basis.

Sasken Technologies Q4: The company reported 24% fall (YoY) in its total income to Rs 110 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020 as against Rs 146 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's net profit fell 65%(YoY) to Rs 9.44 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 27.45 crore in the same period last financial year.

Ugro Capital: Company informed the exchanges that the board plans to consider Q4, FY2020 results on May 20, 2020.

Axis Bank: The lender will be reporting March quarterly results today.