Stocks in news: Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, Powergrid, ONGC, HPCL, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Thursday's trading session based on latest developments. Companies set to announce their earnings are NIIT, DLF, Jyothi Labs, PI Industries, IL&FS Transmission, LKP Securities. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings.

Key highlights on share market; check the latest stock market news

- Sensex closed 284 points higher at 34,109 and Nifty ended 82 points higher at 10,061 on Wednesday.

- On a net basis, FIIs bought Rs 1,851 crore, while DIIs offloaded Rs 782 crore worth in equities on Wednesday.

Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 130 points, Nifty at 10,088; Tech Mahindra, GAIL, Tata Motors top performers

Reliance Industries: The company has achieved successful closure of India's largest ever Rights Issue of Rs 53,124.20 crore. It was subscribed approximately 1.59 times, cumulating to an overall commitment of over Rs 84,000 crore.

Oil India: The company said it has engaged a Singapore-based company to manage Assam well blowout.

Indian Overseas Bank: Moody's Investor Service, has affirmed their local and foreign currency deposit rating Ba2 and Baseline Credit assessment (BCAs) at b2.

HUDCO: Moody's has downgraded the ratings of company's to "Baa3" from "Baa2" level with Negative outlook

GAIL: Moody's has revised the rating of various Government related issuers (GRI)of the company in line with the revision of India's Sovereign Rating from Baa2 to Baa3.

Powergrid: Moody's Investors Service has downgraded rating of the company by one notch from baa2 to baa3, consequent to downgrading of India's sovereign rating from baa2 to baa3.

ONGC, HPCL, Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum: Moody's Investor Service has downgraded the long-term issuer ratings of these oil marketing companies (OMCs). The outlooks on these ratings are negative, the agency said on Tuesday.

JSPL: The company has recorded 28% YoY rise in monthly Steel sales volumes with the revival of domestic demand at 640,000 tonnes in May 2020, as compared to sales of 500,000 tonnes during the same period in the previous year.

Aurobindo Pharma: The company reported a 88.99% rise in profit at Rs 998.57 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 528.36 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 16.27% (YoY) to Rs 6191.02crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 5324.47 crore in a year-ago period.

DCM Shriram: The company reported a 29% drop in profit at Rs 207.38 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 292.14 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 0.01% (YoY) to Rs 1928.77 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1928.64 crore in a year-ago period.

Cholamandalam Investment and Finance: The company reported a 85% drop in profit at Rs 42.45 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 298.07 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income rose 13.82% (YoY) to Rs 2165.57 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 1902.56 crore in a year-ago period.

MAS Financial Services: The company reported a 35% drop in profit at Rs 35.67 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against Rs 55.66 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Company's total income fell 5.85% (YoY) to Rs 182.55 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 193.89 crore in a year-ago period.

Q4 Earnings Today: NIIT, DLF, Jyothi Labs, PI Industries, IL&FS Transmission, LKP Securities, Chemfab Alkalis, Cosmo Films, Tourism Finance Corporation, T D Power Systems among others will announce their Q4 results today.

DLF share price trading flat ahead of Q4 earnings

Aurobindo Pharma share hits 52-week high post Q4 earnings

How Coronavirus crisis has helped Reliance Jio emerge winner in digital economy