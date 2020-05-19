Stocks in news: Torrent Power, Tata Consumer, Apollo Tyres, Tata Power, L&T Infotech, Bajaj Finance and more

Stocks in the news today: Here is a list of top stocks that are likely to be in focus in Tuesday's trading session based on latest developments. Companies set to announce their earnings are Apollo Tyres, Tata Power, Sanofi, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Bajaj Finance, Embassy Office Parks REIT. Investors will also be taking cues from the latest released March quarter earnings.

- On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 2,513 crore and DIIs also offloaded Rs 152 crore worth in equities yesterday.

- On Monday, Sensex closed 1,068 points lower at 30,028 and Nifty fell 313 points to 8,823.

- Rupee, the local unit ended lower at 75.91 per dollar in the commodity market on Monday, as against the earlier close of 75.56 per US dollar.

Tata Consumer: Company announced in a press release that it will acquire PepsiCo's stake in NourishCo Beverages, a 50:50 JV between the two companies.

Indiabulls Housing: The company has allotted redeemable NCDs of Rs 1,030 crore on a private placement basis. Company says NCDs have been subscribed by four large Indian public sector banks, as per the filing.

Torrent Power: The company reported loss of Rs 274.92 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 419.39 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 3% (YoY) to Rs 3020.84 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 3115.48 crore in the same period last financial year.

Maharashtra Scooters: The company reported profit of Rs 107.14 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 0.68 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose (YoY) to Rs 125.73 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 7.46 crore in the same period last financial year.

Andhra Paper: The company reported 31% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 32 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 47 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income rose 0.2% (YoY) to Rs 302 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 301 crore in the same period last financial year.

Dr. Lal Path Labs: The company reported 27% fall (YoY) in consolidated net profit to Rs 32 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 45 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 0.2% (YoY) to Rs 313 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 314 crore in the same period last financial year.

Q4 Earnings Today: Apollo Tyres, Tata Power, Sanofi, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Bajaj Finance, Embassy Office Parks REIT, JMC Projects, NESCO, MPS, G N A Axles among others will be reporting results today.

Latest result date announcements

Quick Heal Technologies: May 21, 2020

Trent: May 22, 2020

Polyplex Corporation: May 25, 2020

Music Broadcast: May 25, 2020

Alembic : May 25, 2020

Wonderla Holidays: May 26, 2020

Tube Investments of India: May 27, 2020

Radico Khaitan: May 28, 2020