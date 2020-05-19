Share Market LIVE: Sensex rises 650 points, Nifty at 9,000; HDFC, Airtel, JSW Steel top gainers

Sensex, Nifty Updates: Benchmark Sensex and Nifty rose sharply on Tuesday, backed by the global rally, as markets banked on hopes of the experimental vaccine for the deadly coronavirus disease. Sensex rose 650 points higher to 30,668 and Nifty climbed 122 points higher to 9,008. Globally indices turned green as investors turned optimistic over prospects of more government stimulus and ease in lockdowns restriction across many economies. Early results for an experimental vaccine also kept sentiments buoyed, sparkling speculation that economies could snap back quickly. On Monday, Sensex closed 1,068 points lower at 30,028 and Nifty fell 313 points to 8,823.

Here's a look at the updates of the market action on BSE and NSE today

10.33 AM: Torrent Power share price gains almost 7%

Torrent Power share price touched an intraday high of Rs 317, rising 6.9% on BSE after the company reported March quarterly results.

The company reported loss of Rs 274.92 crore during the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as against profit of Rs 419.39 crore, recorded in a year-ago period. Total income fell 3% (YoY) to Rs 3020.84 crore in the January-March quarter of the current fiscal as compared to Rs 3115.48 crore in the same period last financial year.

10. 17 AM: Market rises further

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty rose sharply on Tuesday, backed by the global rally, as markets banked on hopes of the experimental vaccine for the deadly coronavirus disease. Sensex rose 650 points higher to 30,668 and Nifty climbed 122 points higher to 9,008. Early results for an experimental vaccine kept sentiments buoyed, sparkling speculation that economies could snap back quickly.

10.05 AM: Bharti Airtel share price top gainer on BSE, NSE

Bharti Airtel share pricewas trading as the top loser despite reporting loss in the latest quarter.Bharti Airtel reports net loss (before exceptional items) for Q4 at Rs 471 crore. Net loss after exceptional items for the quarter stands at Rs 5,237 crore as against the last quarter loss of Rs 1,035 crore in December quarter. Telecom major's revenue rose 8.1% quarterly to Rs 23,723 crore as compared to Rs 21,970.

9. 45 AM: Oil prices rise

Oil prices remained over 2-month high after jumping 8% in previous session, Brent Crude traded at $34.90 per barrel, up 0.26%. Oil (WTI June contract) was trading back above $30 for the first time in almost 2 months.

9. 33 AM: Global cues

Asian stocks rose Tuesday, spurred by a surge on Wall Street, after early results for an experimental vaccine sparked speculation economies could snap back quickly.

US stocks rallied on hopes for vaccine and economic recovery. US stocks rallied after biotech major Moderna reported "positive data" from early-stage human trials of its COVID19 vaccine. US Futures (Dow Jones) traded at 24,452, down 55 pts or 0.22%.

9.22 AM: Opening bell

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty opened on a positive note on Tuesday, backed by the global rally, as markets banked on hopes of the experimental vaccine for the deadly coronavirus disease. Sensex rose 440 points higher in the opening session to 30,473 and Nifty rose 122 points higher at 8,945.

9.10 AM: Stocks to watch today on May 19

Torrent Power, Tata Consumer, Apollo Tyres, Tata Power, L&T Infotech, Bajaj Finance among others are the top stocks to watch out for in Tuesday's trading session

Stocks in news: Torrent Power, Tata Consumer, Apollo Tyres, Tata Power, L&T Infotech, Bajaj Finance and more

9.05 AM: Coronavirus toll

Worldwide, there are 4,893,260 confirmed cases, including 1,907,990 recoveries and 320,173 deaths from the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak as of today.

Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 tally now stands at 100,328 including 56,316 active cases, 39,233 recoveries, 1 migrated and 3,156 deaths.

Lockdown 4.0 Live Updates: India's total coronavirus cases near 1 lakh; deaths past 3,000

9.00 AM: Pre open session

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty pre-opened on a positive note on Tuesday, backed by the global rally. Sensex rose 400 points higher in the pre-open session to 30,436 and Nifty rose 138 points higher at 8,961.

8.40 AM: FII DII action today

On a net basis, FIIs sold Rs 2,513 crore and DIIs also offloaded Rs 152 crore worth in equities yesterday.

8. 30 AM: Rupee yesterday

Rupee, the local unit ended lower at 75.91 per dollar in the commodity market on Monday, as against the earlier close of 75.56 per US dollar.

8. 20 AM: Earnings today

Companies set to announce their earnings are Apollo Tyres, Tata Power, Sanofi, Larsen & Toubro Infotech, Bajaj Finance, Embassy Office Parks REIT.

8. 10 AM: Market Expectations

Benchmark Sensex and Nifty are likely to open on a positive note on Tuesday, backed by strong global cues. SGX Nifty traded 185 points higher at 8,970 level, indicating a positive start in domestic grounds today.

8.00 AM: Closing bell

On Monday Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed sharply lower as investors fretted over the news of the extension of the nationwide lockdown till May 31. The government's Rs 20.97-lakh crore fiscal stimulus package also failed to revive confidence in domestic investors.

After a week of consolidation, Sensex closed 1,068 points lower at 30,028 and Nifty fell 313 points to 8,823.

Sensex slips 1,068 points, Nifty at 8,823 as economic stimulus fails to cheer Dalal street