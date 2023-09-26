Stocks in news: Delta Corp, Tata Steel, Wipro, Welspun Corp, Shradha Industries and more

Domestic equity market closed on a flat note in the previous trading session. Sensex rose 14 points to 66,023 and Nifty was unchanged at 19,674 on Monday.

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Tata Steel

Global credit rating agency Moody’s has upgraded the corporate family rating of Tata Steel from Ba1 to Baa3, and changed the outlook from Positive to Stable. The rating agency sees company's profitability to rise even as softer steel prices hit revenues, and company to maintain conservative financial policies with a well-balanced capital allocation and financial metrics appropriate for its Baa3 rating.

Wipro

The IT services firm has announced the sale of land measuring 14 acres and 02 cents, in Chennai, together with a 20-year-old building for Rs 266.38 crore. The company signed the sale deed on September 25 in which Casagrand Bizpark was the buyer.

Fortis Healthcare

The company has received nod from the board of directors to ink a Share Purchase Agreement for buying 99.9% stake in Artistery Properties. Enterprise value of the stake buy is Rs 32 crore. Artistery owns a land and building adjacent to Fortis Hospital at Anandpur in Kolkata.

HDFC Asset Management Company

HDFC AMC has invested Rs 25 crore in its arm HDFC AMC International (IFSC) and continues to hold 100% stake in subsidiary.

KM Sugar Mills

The company’s shareholders have approved the reappointment of L K Jhunjhunwala as Chairman, Aditya Jhunjhunwala as Managing Director, Sanjay Jhunjhunwala as Joint Managing Director, and SC Agarwal as Executive Director of the sugar firm from April 1, 2024 for three years.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

SMC Global Securities has announced a strategic partnership with Ujjivan Small Finance Bank to offer online trading services to the bank’s customers. The association will offer services comprising savings, demat and trading accounts, to bank's customers.

RPP Infra Projects

The company has received a letter of acceptance for road and drain works-1 for CBR project of CPCL at Nagapattinam, Tamil Nadu at a contract price of Rs 300.44 crore. Further, the contract worth Rs 90.18 crore for provision of civil works and allied services for engine test facility along with ancillary work for GRTE at Rajankute, Bengaluru.

Delta Corp

Ace investor Ashish Rameshchandra Kacholia has offloaded 15 lakh shares in the gaming and casino firm, which is equivalent to 0.56% of total paid up equity, via open market transactions at an average price of Rs 144.65 per share.

Welspun Corp

Subsidiary Sintex BAPL has inked an MOU with the Telangana government to open a manufacturing unit in the state with up to Rs 350 crore investment. The proposed project is under the state government’s incentive scheme and will manufacture water tanks and PVC pipes & fittings. The total investment will be spread over next three financial years.

Shradha Industries

Shares of Shradha Industries will trade ex-split on September 26. The stock will split from Rs 10 to Rs 5.

