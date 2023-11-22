Stocks in news: Wipro, Maruti Suzuki, Bank of Baroda, Titan and more

Here’s a look at stocks that are likely to remain in news today.

Maruti Suzuki India

The automobile major’s board of directors will meet on November 24 to consider the allotment of 1,23,22,514 equity shares of the company to Suzuki Motor Corporation (SMC) on a preferential basis.

Bank of Baroda

Life Insurance Corporation of India has raised its stake in the public sector bank to over 5 percent. LIC bought 24.39 lakh shares of the bank, taking the total stake to 5.031 percent, against 4.984 percent earlier.

Titan Company

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has cleared the acquisition of an additional 27.18 percent shareholding in CaratLane Trading by Titan Company. Titan will acquire an additional shareholding in CaratLane from Mithun Padam Sacheti, Siddhartha Padam Sacheti and Padamchand Sacheti.

Wipro

IT major Wipro has announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to help healthcare companies accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) through AI-driven strategies, products, and services.

Tata Consultancy Services

In the EPIC Systems Corporation matter, the United States Supreme Court has rejected TCS' plea to file an appeal against the orders passed by the US Court of Appeals, 7th Circuit. The court order has confirmed the punitive damages award of $140 million passed by the District Court of Wisconsin. With this, the company plans to make the balance provision of approximately $125 million in its financial statements as an exceptional item for the third quarter and nine months ending December 2023.

