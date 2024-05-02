Stocks in the news: Adani shares, Autos, Wipro, Indus Towers, RVNL, Coal India, Midhani and more

Indian stocks settled lower on Tuesday as the fag-end selling pressure wiped out entire intraday gains for the day. The BSE Sensex dropped 188.50 points, or 0.25 per cent, to settle at 74,482.78. The NSE's Nifty50 index shed 38.55 points, or 0.17 per cent, to end the session at 22,604.85. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Thursday, May 1, 2024:



Q4 results today: Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Dabur India, Federal Bank, Coforge, Lloyds Metals & Energy, KEI Industries, KPR Mills, Blue Star, Ajanta Pharma, JBM Auto, CIE Automotive India, Blue Dart Express, CEAT, Ramakrishna Forgings, RailTel Corporation of India and South Indian Bank are among the companies that will announce their Q4 earnings later today.



Auto Stocks: Auto companies including commercial vehicle, passenger vehicle and two & three-wheeler makers will be in action on Thursday after they announced their sales data for April 2024 on May 1, Wednesday.



Adani Power: The Gautam Adani-led company reported a 48 per cent YoY fall in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,737 crore for the March 2024 quarter compared with Rs 5,243 crore in the year ago period. The Adani Group's utilities arm's revenue from operations stood at Rs 13,363.69 crore for the March 2024 quarter, up 30 per cent YoY



Wipro: The IT major has received a contract from Nokia to overhaul latter’s employee service desk and provide seamless, real-time IT support to a global network of employees. The Wipro team will build a bespoke AI-powered, cloud-based solution for Nokia’s workforce, which comprises around 86,700 users globally in 130 countries of operation.



Adani Total Gas: The city gas distribution company has reported net profit of Rs 168 crore for the March FY24 quarter, rising 71.5 per cent YoY on the back of strong operating numbers due to the lower cost of natural gas. Revenue from operations grew by 4.7 per cent YoY, with sales volume increasing 20 per cent.



Indus Towers: The tower infra services provider has recorded 32.4 per cent YoY growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,853.1 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, backed by strong operating margin performance. Revenue from operations grew by 6.5 per cent YoY to Rs 7,193.2 crore, while EBITDA increased 19 per cent YoY to Rs 4,103 crore, with a margin expansion of 600 bps.



Ambuja Cements: The cement maker from Adani Group reported a standalone net profit of Rs 532 crore for the quarter ended March 2024, which is up by 6 per cent YoY. Revenue from operations during the fourth quarter increased 12 per cent YoY to Rs 4,780 crore. The Board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for the financial year 2023-24



Adani Energy Solutions: The Adani Group firm clocked a consolidated net profit of Rs 381.3 crore for the quarter ended on March 31, 2024, falling 13.3 per cent YoY due to weak operating margin. Revenue from operations grew by 40.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 4,706.9 crore for the quarter.



Rail Vikas Nigam: The state-run railway company has emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth Rs 390.97 crore from Eastern Railway. The company will construct the Sitarampur bye pass line under the Asansol division of Eastern Railway.



Adani Wilmar: The Adani Group company has recorded net profit at Rs 156.75 crore for the March 2024 quarter, up 67.5 per cent YoY despite weak topline and other income, driven by strong operating numbers. Revenue from operations fell 4.6 per cent YoY to Rs 13,238 crore for the quarter.



Five-Star Business Finance: The shadow lender recorded net profit of Rs 236.06 crore for the March 2024 quarter, jumping 39.8 per cent YoY Revenue from operations rose 41.4 per cent YoY to Rs 616.3 crore for the quarter.



Mishra Dhatu Nigam: The state-run aerospace and defence player has secured an order of Rs 139 crore. With this, the open order position of Midhani as of date is around Rs 1,830 crore.



Netweb Technologies India: The high-end computing solutions company has reported net profit at Rs 29.7 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, surging 182 per cent over a year-ago period. Revenue from operations for the quarter at Rs 265.9 crore grew by 115.5 per cent during the same period.

Related Articles